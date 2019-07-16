Elvis imitator fight ends with stabbing Traffic stop finds stolen gun, drugs Man arrested after UAMS officer hit

Elvis imitator fight ends with stabbing

A Little Rock man was stabbed six times in downtown Little Rock on Saturday night after he reportedly insulted an Elvis impersonator, police said.

The stabbing happened shortly before midnight in the 100 block of Center Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Authorities said Korey Giles-Brown, 42, called 50-year-old Dwayne Turner the worst "black Elvis ever." Another man who was also present reportedly criticized Giles-Brown "for saying something like that," and the two began to fight, the report said.

Giles-Brown told police he was stabbed as the pair grappled and that the assailant then ran south on Louisiana Street.

Medics transported Giles-Brown, who had six stab wounds and multiple cuts, to UAMS Medical Center. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said they found a knife but did not make an arrest. No suspects were named in the report.

Turner, an Elvis Presley impersonator who goes by "Belvis the Black Elvis," made national headlines a decade ago when he introduced himself to then-Sen. Hillary Clinton as she stopped at Little Rock's Kitchen Express diner while she was on the campaign trail. Dressed in a white-studded jumpsuit and aviator sunglasses, he burst into song in front of Clinton, who reportedly danced along with him.

Traffic stop finds stolen gun, drugs

A North Little Rock man was arrested Monday after drugs and a stolen firearm were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Sherwood Police Department said they were blocking traffic on Warden Road in front of Kohl's when David Fennessee, 19, pulled around them in a truck, partially going into the ditch to pass them. Officers said they stopped the vehicle and searched it after smelling marijuana. A digital scale, a glass pipe, a blue pill case, a wood pipe, stolen pistol and a dose of LSD were found in the vehicle, the report said.

Fennessee was charged with possession of LSD, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and misdemeanor charge of careless and prohibited driving. He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday. No bond amount was listed.

Man arrested after UAMS officer hit

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after he punched a UAMS police officer in the face during a fight at the hospital, an arrest report said.

Officers with the UAMS Police Department said they were dispatched to the hospital's Behavioral Emergency Evaluation department in reference to a panic alarm. Officers said when they arrived 38-year-old Jerome Powell was surrounded by medical staff. A scuffle between an officer and Powell ensued and the officer got punched in the face, the report said.

Powell was charged with second-degree battery. He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday in lieu of $2,500 bond.

