Illegal-fireworks calls 1 fewer in ’19

North Little Rock totaled 209 fireworks calls July 1-5, just one fewer than during the same days last year, but that doesn't mean problems with illegal fireworks are subsiding, North Little Rock Police Chief Mike Davis said last week.

It's unlawful to possess, sell or explode fireworks within North Little Rock's city limits, according to city code. However, residents still have access to buy them, with fireworks stands that operate just on the outskirts of the city.

"Until the county decides to do something about fireworks, we'll have problems," Davis said. "When someone pulls off of the parking lot [of a fireworks stand], they're in North Little Rock."

Despite the total amount of calls basically being the same, police answered 30 more calls on July 4th than in 2018, even with extra police patrols out. Catching someone in the act is still iffy, he said.

"July 4th it was everywhere and it was a problem," Davis said. "Whenever we pull up, they go around the corner or they run. And when we leave, they come back and do it again."

The loudness of some new types of fireworks are also troublesome to residents, he said.

"Fireworks are larger than they've ever been and louder," he said.