• Casie Falcon and Garland Young Jr. avoided having the tropical-storm system Barry wash out their wedding day when, with help from family members, arrangements were made for the couple to say their vows at the indoor practice football field at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

• Adau Mornyang, 25, an Australian model convicted of interference with a flight crew and misdemeanor assault for slapping a flight attendant and shouting obscenities on a flight from Melbourne to Los Angeles, was sentenced by a U.S. federal judge to community service and probation, but no prison time.

• Frank Robb, a wildlife trapper from St. Augustine, Fla., has been summoned to Chicago to help authorities catch an elusive 4-foot-long alligator in a city park lagoon after images of the gator began showing up on social media.

• Andre McDonald, 40, an Air Force major based in San Antonio, was charged with murder after authorities said they found the remains of his 29-year-old wife, whom he reported missing in March, in an area east of Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

• Carmen Stonemark, 55, of DeSoto, Ill., who pleaded guilty to soliciting to commit murder and concealing a death, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the killing of her 76-year-old husband by her lover and for helping to hide the body, prosecutors said.

• Charlotte Hardin, a Jackson County, Mo., jail worker who said she was placed on leave after putting her underwire bra through an X-ray machine as she was being screened going into work, has filed a discrimination complaint.

• Frank Camp, a police investigator in Rochester, N.Y., said a 3-year-old boy who fell through a plastic cover into an underground grease collection tank behind a restaurant died despite the efforts of bystanders who pulled the boy from the trap and administered CPR.

• Darren Williams, an Australian police inspector, said four children ages 10 to 14 packed fishing rods in a parent's SUV, left a farewell note, then drove more than 600 miles along the country's east coast before they were stopped by police after two fuel thefts and one aborted pursuit.

• Kelvin Dark, 37, a rapper who goes by the monikers "K Digga" and "Mr. Alabama," faces drug and gun charges after being accused of throwing more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine off an apartment balcony in Atlanta during a police raid.

A Section on 07/16/2019