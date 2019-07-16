Sections
Sign in
Breaking: I-30 reopens in both directions; high water caused closures, backed up traffic for miles
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mahony trails Cotton in fundraising for Arkansas Senate race

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:22 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Democrat Josh Mahoney, right, is planning to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., left, in 2020.

LITTLE ROCK — The Democrat trying to unseat Sen. Tom Cotton in Arkansas is trailing the incumbent Republican lawmaker in fundraising.

Josh Mahony on Monday reported raising about $110,000 during the three-month fundraising period that ended June 30. Cotton reported raising $1 million during the same fundraising period.

Mahony's fundraising total included $25,477 he gave his campaign, and he reported having about $51,000 in the bank. Mahony spent $59,243 during the quarter.

Cotton reported having nearly $3.5 million in the bank and spent $362,448 during the quarter.

Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014 after defeating incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    July 16, 2019 at 2:27 p.m.

    great Tom glad you got my donation. keep up the great work!
  • mozarky2
    July 16, 2019 at 2:53 p.m.

    Mahony won't get a penny from the DNSCC. They know he's a lost cause. Really a shame to that the two-party system is dead in Arkansas. The democrat party is no longer a viable entity in Arkansas.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT