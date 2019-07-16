Maritime museum open after flood

After river flooding kept the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum from opening on time for its summertime hours, the museum announced Wednesday that it is now open for its full-time summer hours.

The museum, 120 Riverfront Park Drive, is on the Arkansas River on the east side of the Main Street Bridge in North Little Rock's downtown. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. More information is available at (501) 371-8320.

The museum features the Pearl Harbor-surviving tug Hoga and the World War II submarine Razorback.

Rising river levels and subsequent flooding kept the museum from opening as scheduled during the last week of May. The museum just recently reopened.

Metro on 07/15/2019