TIGERS

Rosenthal's contract bought

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers have bought the contract of pitcher Trevor Rosenthal from Class AAA Toledo.

The right-hander was released by the Washington Nationals last month after going 0-1 with a 22.74 ERA in 12 appearances. He allowed 16 earned runs and 8 hits with 15 walks in 61/3 innings.

Rosenthal missed all of last season because of elbow surgery and signed with Washington in November.

Detroit signed Rosenthal to a minor league contract June 29. He had no record in six games at Toledo, allowing 6 runs and 8 hits in 51/3 innings.

Rosenthal made the NL All-Star team in 2015 when he saved 48 games for St. Louis. He had 45 saves in 2014.

The Tigers optioned left-hander Gregory Soto to Toledo.

ROYALS

More netting to be added

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals are planning to extend the netting at Kauffman Stadium to better protect fans.

The decision comes after a young fan was struck by a hard-hit foul ball Sunday during the Royals' game against the Detroit Tigers.

Spokesman Toby Cook told KSHB-TV the girl was kept at a hospital overnight for observation and expected to be released Monday.

"I didn't get a good look at it but I think it was a mom and a little girl and what do you do when a ball's coming in like that? It's just hard to protect yourself. The best thing that I think Major League Baseball could do and we could do is extend the netting," Royals manager Ned Yost said before Monday night's game against the Chicago White Sox. "We don't want any of our fans coming out and getting hurt. That's the last thing we want. This is going to be a good thing when they get these nets extended."

Cook said the club had commissioned a study on how to expand the netting before Sunday's incident. The timing of extending the netting depends on engineering and design challenges. But he said more netting could be added before the season ends.

Following recommendations from Major League Baseball, the Royals in 2016 extended the netting from the outside edges of the dugouts and raised it behind home plate about 8 feet.

"You hate to say it, but I think since the popularity of cellphones, more people have gotten hit. Because they're just not paying attention to every pitch like they did before," Yost said. "It's not everybody. Sometimes things happen. Sometimes you just can't move."

RED SOX

Infielder Nunez DFA'd

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have designated infielder Eduardo Nunez for assignment, likely ending his tenure with the team he helped win the World Series last year.

Nunez was batting .228 in 60 games with Boston this season, his third in the organization. Last year, he hit .265 with 10 home runs in 127 games, and also hit a three-run pinch-homer to help the Red Sox win Game 1 of the Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Also Monday, right-hander Ryan Weber and first baseman Sam Travis were recalled from Class AAA Pawtucket, and righty Hector Velazquez was optioned to Pawtucket.

RAYS-ANGELS

Bemboom traded for cash

NEW YORK -- The Tampa Bay Rays have traded catcher Anthony Bemboom to the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

The deal came while the Rays played at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

The 29-year-old Bemboom was reinstated from 60-day injured list earlier in the day and designated for assignment. He'd been sidelined by a sprained left knee.

Bemboom made his major league debut this year and went 2 for 5 in three games. He was among a team-record six catchers used by Tampa Bay this season.

Drafted by the Angels in 2012, he played in their minor league system for five seasons, including with the Arkansas Travelers.

METS

Wheeler placed on 10-day IL

NEW YORK -- New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue, which could complicate efforts by the out-of-contention team to trade the right-hander before the July 31 deadline.

New York made the move retroactive to Friday, and Wheeler will be eligible to be activated July 22.

Wheeler last started July 7 and the Mets said Monday the injury was discovered following the All-Star break. Steven Matz will replace Wheeler for today's series opener at Minnesota.

-- The Associated Press

Wheeler is 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts this season, striking out 130 and walking 34 in 119 innings. The 29-year-old, 39-36 in five big league seasons, is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Sports on 07/16/2019