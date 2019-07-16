New contest opens to name dog park

North Little Rock's new dog park needs a catchy name and dog park users are being asked for its suggestions, city Parks Director Terry Hartwick said last week.

The Parks and Recreation Department opened a naming contest for its new, off-leash dog park to be on Joe K. Poch Drive in Burns Park, between the park's tennis center and softball complex. The Parks Department added a post Wednesday to its Facebook page asking for name suggestions for a one-week period, or ending by midnight Wednesday.

"We should have it opened up [this week] or so," Hartwick said. "We're taking suggestions to name it."

The new location is in an area of Burns Park that isn't subject to flooding. The former dog park, located off Tournament Drive near the Arkansas River, would easily flood when the river rose or due to a hard rain. The severe river flooding in late May-early June led Hartwick to decide to close that park for good and find another site in the park.

Hartwick has said he is also considering opening other dog parks on the east side of town and in downtown to be more convenient for residents.

Fencing will divide the dog park between dogs weighing over or under 35 pounds. A sign will be posted as a reminder that pit bulls, which are illegal to have in North Little Rock, won't be allowed at the dog park, Hartwick said.