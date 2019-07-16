NWA outdoor briefs

Events mark lakes appreciation

A stand-up paddleboard clinic, lake cleanups and rain barrel making are part of lakes appreciation month with the Beaver Watershed Alliance.

The stand-up paddleboard clinic is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Arkansas 12 bridge boat ramp. Participants may bring their own board or SUP Outfitters will provide free stand-up paddleboards and instruction. After learning the basics, paddlers may take part in paddleboard races. Contact the alliance at info@beaverwatershedalliance.org to reserve free use of a paddleboard or call 479-750-8007.

A cleanup at Beaver Lake will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday starting at the Arkansas 12 bridge. Volunteers may walk the shoreline or use a boat. There is a prize for the strangest item found.

A Lake Sequoyah cleanup float trip will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 23. Volunteers should bring their own boats. Canoes or kayaks are preferred to reach remote areas of the lake.

Rain barrel making will be from 5 to 6 p.m. July 25 at the downtown Rogers Farmers Market, 101 E. Cherry St. Email pouei@uaex.edu to register.

Program highlights river project

A program about restoring the Archey Fork of the Little Red River will be presented at 5:30 p.m. at the Boone County Library, 221 W. Stephenson Ave. in Harrison.

Joy Wasson, river conservation program director for the Arkansas division of The Nature Conservancy, is the presenter. She led the restoration effort of the stream located near the town of Clinton and Greers Ferry Lake. Wasson will give an overview of the project and other restoration efforts in Arkansas.

Service offers chain saw training

Registration is open for a free chain saw class the U.S. Forest Service will offer Nov. 1-2 at Lake Wedington.

The class involves hands-on chain saw operation as well as saw maintenance and repair. Forest Service chain saw experts will teach the class. Students will receive a national sawyer certification card that is valid for three years.

Registration must be completed by Oct. 11. Include your name, postal address, email address and phone number. To register, email Barbara Leimer, baleimer@fs.fed.us. The class is limited to 15 students.

Students should provide their own saw, hearing and eye protection and chain saw chaps if they have them. Some chaps will be available for use at the class.

Celebration honors Compton

Dr. Compton Day will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Compton Gardens in Bentonville.

The late Dr. Neil Compton was a founder of the Ozark Society and was instrumental in saving the Buffalo National River from dams. The event honors issues he dealt with in Arkansas and beyond.

Activities include music, rock painting, food and prize drawings. A new Dr. Compton neon sign will be unveiled.

Park welcomes outdoors women

Bull Shoals-White River State Park near Flippin will host Women's Outdoor Weekend Oct. 4-6.

During this three-day and two-night workshop, participants will attend different sessions on basic camping and backpacking, bird watching, beginner fly fishing, kayaking and Dutch oven cooking and more. Students will have plenty of free time to explore the park and build new friendships.

All gear and meals are included in registration fee of $135. Space is limited so register soon by calling the park at 870-445-3629.

