BASKETBALL

Cavs waive J.R. Smith

The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived shooting guard J.R. Smith, ending his eventful tenure with the team. Cleveland had been trying to trade Smith for months, but the team couldn't find the right package and released him to cut space under the salary cap and avoid paying luxury taxes. Smith's days were numbered when he agreed to leave the club in November after 11 games. The 33-year-old wasn't happy with his role, and the Cavs didn't want him around their young players. Smith played a vital part in Cleveland winning the 2016 NBA championship. He made two three-pointers during a critical stretch of Game 7 of the Finals, helping the Cavs complete a historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit. He'll also be remembered for a gaffe in the 2018 Finals, when he mistakenly dribbled out the clock at the end of regulation in a tie game that Cleveland lost in overtime.

FOOTBALL

Tennessee D-lineman retires

Tennessee defensive lineman Derrick Morgan said he's retiring after playing nine NFL seasons for five head coaches. Morgan announced his decision Monday on social media and with a post at The Players' Tribune. He wrote that he had a strong indication 2018 would be his final season and that he always wanted to leave the game on his own terms. Morgan said he is thankful to say he accomplished both goals. The 16th pick overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010, Morgan spent his entire career with Tennessee. He started 106 of 118 games and had 44 ½ sacks playing defensive and outside linebacker. He had a sack in his lone playoff game, the Titans' wild-card victory in Kansas City in January 2018. Morgan said he sees this as a transition as he works to create more opportunities for the underserved and overlooked.

QB Smith out of leg brace

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has finally shed the massive brace on his right leg eight months after breaking his tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion. Smith's wife, Elizabeth, posted a photo Monday of him holding the ring external fixator in his hand. The team's Twitter account re-posted that picture with the message, "The brace is off! A great step for Alex in his recovery." Given the severity of the injury, it's unlikely Smith plays this season and Washington selected QB Dwayne Haskins in the first round. Smith recently said he plans to play in the NFL again and is under contract through 2022. Coach Jay Gruden said last month that Smith's recovery "is going to be a pretty lengthy process." At the time, Gruden said Smith can throw but was still about a month away from getting rid of the leg brace.

Gould to stay with 49ers

Kicker Robbie Gould signed a four-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday instead of playing this season on the franchise tag. The 49ers had placed the tag on Gould in February for a price tag of about $5 million and faced a Monday deadline to sign him to a long-term deal. ESPN reported that Gould, 36, received a deal worth $19 million with a fully guaranteed $10.5 million in the first two years. Gould had stayed away from the team during the offseason program and requested a trade back to Chicago, where he started his career and where his family still lives. The Bears had been hoping to bring back the NFL's most accurate kicker over his two seasons with San Francisco. Chicago released kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a field goal off the left upright and crossbar in the closing seconds of a 16-15 wild-card loss to Philadelphia at home in January, and has struggled to find a replacement.

Cooper, Raiders agree

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper. The team made the move Monday to add a veteran guard after news last week that projected starter Richie Incognito will be suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Cooper was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2013 and has played 46 games over five years with the Cardinals, Cleveland, Dallas and Washington. He played four games for Washington last season after spending the offseason with San Francisco. The Raiders waived receiver Montay Crockett to make room on the roster for Cooper.

SOCCER

Messi urged to apologize

Lionel Messi should apologize for his harsh comments at the Copa America in order to avoid a sanction, an Argentine member of sport's highest court said on Monday. Following defeats in the last two finals, Messi had another frustrating end to the tournament when he was sent off in the third-place game between Argentina and Chile. He protested the refereeing and alleged "corruption," claiming Argentina had been treated unfairly. Although a decision has not been announced, CONMEBOL could penalize Messi. "I'd advise Messi to apologize because they're going to shake him with a sanction," Gustavo Abreu, an Argentine member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport told local Club Octubre radio. "He should apologize so they don't hit him with everything." Abreu also suggested the Argentine Football Association contact Messi and ask him to say sorry. Messi was red carded after getting into a first-half shoving match with Chile midfielder Gary Medel, who also was ejected. Argentina won 2-1 but Messi didn't show up for the medal ceremony to protest the refereeing. He had harsh words after the match, saying "we shouldn't take part in this corruption."

CYCLING

Van Aert wins wild 10th stage of Tour de France

ALBI, France -- Tour de France rookie Wout Van Aert won a sprint to the line, while Julian Alaphilippe kept the yellow jersey after contenders got trapped in an echelon in the final kilometers of Stage 10 on Monday.

A day before the first rest day, crosswinds caused the peloton to stretch and break up during the last 35 kilometers of the 217.5-kilometer trek from Saint-Flour to Albi in southwestern France.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas reached the finish line in the main pack, but Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and other favorites were caught off guard and lost time.

Pinot was in a group including Rigoberto Uran, Jakob Fuglsang and Richie Porte that lost 1 minute, 40 seconds.

The peloton split into three groups on a long but narrow section of road opened to the wind when Alaphilippe's Deceuninck Quick Step teammates sped up the pace at the front to close the gap to six breakaway riders.

The fugitives were brought in with 25 kilometers left before Thomas' Ineos teammates, working well with Alaphilippe's team, pushed harder in an impressive display of collective strength.

"I couldn't think of anything better," Thomas said. "It's especially good on a day like today when you never expect it. It was just a positioning error from them and they lose a minute and a half. That's how it goes."

Pinot used an expletive to describe his day.

"What do you want me to say? There's nothing to say," he said, looking absolutely disgusted.

Thomas moved to second place overall, 1:12 behind Alaphilippe, with teammate Egan Bernal in third place, four seconds further back.

A three-time cyclo-cross world champion, Van Aert is riding his first Grand Tour after claiming two stage victories -- a sprint and a time trial -- at the prestigious Criterium du Dauphine in June.

Van Aert surged from the left in the last stretch and resisted Elia Viviani's comeback by throwing his bike at the line.

Wout Van Aert

