1 shot, injured in North Little Rock, police say; car stalled in Little Rock intersection

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:40 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police received a call Tuesday afternoon from a shooting victim whose car stalled at the intersection of Markham Street and University Avenue.

A shooting victim found at a Little Rock intersection was shot in North Little Rock, police said.

Little Rock police received a call at about 2:50 p.m. from the victim, whose vehicle stalled at the intersection of Markham Street and University Avenue, a department spokesman said.

Police said the shooting appears to have taken place in North Little Rock.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Check back for further details.

