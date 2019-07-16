Rape reported at UA campus dorm

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a report of rape at Founders Hall, an on-campus dormitory at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Both the alleged victim and suspect are juveniles, said Capt. Matt Mills with the UA Police Department. He said no arrest has been made.

Mills declined to state the ages of those involved or answer other questions about the investigation.

"The information is all protected because both parties are juveniles," Mills said.

Police received the report Thursday, with the incident taking place in the early morning hours of July 9, according to crime log information published by the university. Police described the report as "an alleged acquaintance rape" in the published crime information.

Mills said information about the case would be forwarded to prosecutors for review.

