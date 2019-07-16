COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pay raises for two UA assistants

Two University of Arkansas football assistant coaches received pay raises July 1, increasing the cumulative salary for the Razorbacks' 10 assistant coaches to a program record $4.915 million per year.

Barry Lunney Jr., who is entering his seventh season is Arkansas' longest-tenured assistant coach, received a pay raise of $15,000 to $365,000 per year, according to records obtained through an open records request. Lunney added special teams coordinator to his title during the offseason. He is also the team's tight ends coach.

Second-year receivers coach Justin Stepp will be paid $400,000 annually, an increase of $50,000 over last season.

According to Stepp's contract, he received two pay raises this year -- one totaling $30,000 in February and another worth $20,000 this month. Stepp did not add a job title since last year.

Neither Stepp nor Lunney received extensions. Both are under contract through February 2020, consistent with most assistant coaches on staff.

Arkansas' 10 assistant coaches will be paid $570,000 more in the coming year than they were last season when the Razorbacks finished 2-10 overall and winless in eight Southeastern Conference games. The majority of the cumulative raise is to cover the contract of defensive coordinator John Chavis, who exercised a voluntary two-year contract extension at the end of last season.

Chavis, who was paid $995,000 at Arkansas last season while he was reportedly also receiving a buyout payment from Texas A&M, will be paid $1.5 million in the coming year --$400,000 by the UA and $1.1 million by the Razorback Foundation.

-- Matt Jones

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Jacksonville hires interim coach

Jacksonville announced Monday afternoon that offensive coordinator Jordan Johnston will be the school's interim football coach for the 2019 season.

Johnston, 26, was hired as the Titans offensive coordinator in the spring. He has also worked at Cedar Ridge, Marion and Riverview. He is the son of former Bald Knob coach Paul Johnston.

Former coach Barry Hickingbotham was named the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District's director of transportation July 1.

Johnston played football at Arkansas State University under Hugh Freeze and Gus Malzahn.

Jacksonville finished 3-7 last season and 1-6 in the 6A-East Conference.

The Titans open the 2019 season at Mills on Sept. 6.

-- Jeremy Muck

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its 2019 high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who graduated in the 2018-19 academic year and played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Only coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Please include a contact number, the student's college choice and probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. The deadline is Sunday.

GOLF

Pappas leads Southern Amateur qualifying

Devyn Pappas of Jonesboro shot a 2-under 69 on Monday to lead on-site qualifying for the Southern Amateur championship which begins Wednesday at Chenal Country Club Founders Course in Little Rock.

Pappas made a pair of birdies on the back nine to get to 2 under. He was joined in qualifying by Wil Gibson of Jonesboro and Nick Costello of Austin, Texas, who both shot even-par 71s.

The 159-player field is now set for the 113rd annual event. This will be the second time the Southern Amateur will be played at Chenal Country Club. Peter Williamson of New Hampshire won the title in 2012 when Chenal was the host.

Brogdon tied for 67th at Junior Amateur

Ben Brogdon of Little Rock got off to a slow start Monday in the first round of the U.S. Junior Amateur at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, but bounced back nicely.

Brodgon made two pars and a birdie, finishing the opening nine with a 5-over 40 but righted the ship on the back nine with all pars to finish with a 5-over 36 at the par-71, 7,348-yard layout.

Brogdon will tee off at 2:20 p.m. Central on No. 10 for today's second round.

The field will be cut to 64 after today's round with match play beginning Wednesday.

William Mouw of Chino, Calif., and Karl Vilips of Australia each shot 2-under 69s to lead the tournament.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

