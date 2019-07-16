Sections
Trial moved for Arkansas man in kidnapping case; suspect previously tried but not convicted in student's killing

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:19 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Gary William Dunn, 39 - Photo by Pope County sheriff's office

RUSSELLVILLE — A judge has approved a new trial location for an Arkansas man facing a kidnapping charge after his attorney argued he couldn't receive a fair trial in Pope County, where he was accused more than a decade ago in an unrelated but high-profile case.

Gary Dunn was tried twice but never convicted in the 2005 killing of Arkansas Tech University student Nona Dirksmeyer. In December, Dunn was arrested in Russellville after a woman told authorities that a man approached her in a parking lot and tried to force her into a vehicle.

Little Rock TV station KATV reports that a judge approved Dunn's request Monday to move the trial, which will now be heard in Ozark, about 40 miles west of Russellville.

