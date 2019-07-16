Police: Driver dies after pickup veers off Arkansas highway, hits tree

An Oklahoma man died after his truck struck a tree in Benton County on Saturday, Arkansas State Police said.

Danny Warren Ritter, 67, of Sallisaw, Okla., was driving west on Arkansas 12 when his Ford F-150 drifted off the highway shortly before 6 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The truck rolled through a fence and across a field before crashing into a tree, the report states.

Authorities said Ritter was taken to Siloam Springs Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the report, according to troopers.

Preliminary figures suggest at least 247 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.