Arkansas' turn arrives at SEC Media Days

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Arkansas takes its turn at the SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday.

Razorbacks coach Chad Morris will be joined by seniors De'Jon Harris, Devwah Whaley and McTelvin Agim during the morning session. Reigning SEC champion Alabama, the big draw for media and fans each year, will join Arkansas during the morning session.

Mississippi State and South Carolina are on the afternoon schedule Wednesday.

Morris' remarks in the main hall will be carried live by SEC Network beginning at 10:20 a.m. WholeHogSports.com will have live updates from Morris' time on stage.

That 30-minute press conference represents a small portion of the interviews that take place at any given time over the four-day event. There are a number of breakout interview rooms, including for networks such as ESPN and CBS, which have crews on hand to record interviews that are used for preseason or early-season specials, as well as other features and promos.

Morris has 12 rounds of interviews scheduled that will total 2 hours, 45 minutes between 9 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. The three players have 10 interviews apiece.