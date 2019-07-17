Arkansas woman indicted in pastor's death; police say she told him 'you broke my heart' while pulling trigger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors say an Arkansas woman has been indicted on charges in a shooting that killed a Tennessee pastor and wounded his wife.

A Shelby County district attorney's office statement says 40-year-old Latoshia Daniels was indicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in the April shooting that killed 36-year-old Brodes Perry.

Perry was executive pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Authorities say Daniels knew Perry when he lived in Little Rock. They say she drove to an apartment in the Memphis suburb of Collierville to confront him about ending their alleged relationship.

Authorities say Daniels said, "You broke my heart," as she pulled the trigger. Prosecutors say Daniels also shot and wounded Perry's wife, Tabatha.

Daniels' lawyer didn't return a phone message Tuesday.