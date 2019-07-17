Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Brummett Online Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH: Hogs' defensive lineman Agim brings Chucky doll to SEC Media Days

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:31 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim speaks to reporters at an SEC Media Days interview on Wednesday. During the interview, Agim had a doll depicting the movie character Chucky with him. - Photo by Whole Hog Sports

Razorbacks defensive lineman McTelvin “Sosa” Agim brought a Chucky doll with him during SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

The senior from Texarkana said the doll — a character from the Child's Play horror movies and their sequels — “represents my little cousin” John Neal Jr, who died in an unsolved homicide.

Agim said Neal was reported missing before being found the next day in the back of a car that was set ablaze.

“I want him to see everything I see,” Agim said. "... He was supposed to, but other things happened. Other things transpired. But now he’s able to see it all, and I’m able to keep him with me."

Neal, 19, was found dead in the burnt vehicle in Texarkana on March 28, 2018, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Police said evidence indicated Neal was killed somewhere else.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lOX_Ykmisw]

Asked why he chose the sinister doll to remember his cousin, Agim said he got it because he is a fan of the character.

“I like Chucky, so that’s why I got Chucky,” he said, grinning. “I didn’t think to get Annabelle or nothing like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • Thought
    July 17, 2019 at 12:46 p.m.

    So is his cousin's spirit supposedly inhabiting the doll which allows his cousin to see through the doll's eyes? I guess everyone has a different way of dealing with the death of a loved one, but this is a little on the creepy side to me. No offense to him if it works and helps him deal with the tragedy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT