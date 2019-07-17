WATCH: Hogs' defensive lineman Agim brings Chucky doll to SEC Media Days

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim speaks to reporters at an SEC Media Days interview on Wednesday. During the interview, Agim had a doll depicting the movie character Chucky with him. - Photo by Whole Hog Sports

Razorbacks defensive lineman McTelvin “Sosa” Agim brought a Chucky doll with him during SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

The senior from Texarkana said the doll — a character from the Child's Play horror movies and their sequels — “represents my little cousin” John Neal Jr, who died in an unsolved homicide.

Agim said Neal was reported missing before being found the next day in the back of a car that was set ablaze.

“I want him to see everything I see,” Agim said. "... He was supposed to, but other things happened. Other things transpired. But now he’s able to see it all, and I’m able to keep him with me."

Neal, 19, was found dead in the burnt vehicle in Texarkana on March 28, 2018, the Texarkana Gazette reported. Police said evidence indicated Neal was killed somewhere else.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lOX_Ykmisw]

Asked why he chose the sinister doll to remember his cousin, Agim said he got it because he is a fan of the character.

“I like Chucky, so that’s why I got Chucky,” he said, grinning. “I didn’t think to get Annabelle or nothing like that.”