Heat advisory in place across Arkansas

All of Arkansas is under a heat advisory Wednesday as heat indices are predicted to exceed 105 degrees through the afternoon, forecasters said.

Portions of western Arkansas, including Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian counties are also under an excessive heat warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Several cooling stations in Little Rock and North Little Rock were open Wednesday for residents needing relief. Employees at the Dunbar, East Little Rock and West Central community centers confirmed their stations were open. North Little Rock's Heat Relief Center is also open, officials said.

Forecasters said thunderstorms are possible in north and northeast parts of the state, some of which could be strong to severe. The main threats from those storms would be large hail and damaging winds, the agency said.