• Alexandria Incontro of Omaha, Neb., was fined $1,000 for climbing the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, choosing a route between the faces of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and coming within 15 feet from the top before a ranger persuaded her to climb down.

• Frank Robb, a Florida alligator trapper, needed about 36 hours and a fishing pole to catch "Chance the Snapper," a 5-foot alligator that had eluded amateur alligator hunters in Chicago for more than a week after it was spotted swimming in a park lagoon.

• Owen Caudill, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, arrested three people from North Carolina after he acted on a tip and pulled over a rental truck near Newport, Tenn., and found drugs, as well as three children, ages 1, 5 and 8, locked in the truck's rear compartment.

• Ronnie Anderson, a Louisiana man accused of possessing a stolen firearm, has asked the state's Supreme Court to move his trial because he's black and the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse in Clinton has a 30-foot-tall Confederate monument on its front lawn.

• Tasheena Brown, an Atlanta police spokesman, said a FedEx driver was flagged down for help and transported three shooting victims to a hospital after they were injured in a failed drug deal, investigators believe.

• Thom Miller, a member of the City Council in St. Louis Park, Minn., said the council resumed saying the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings after city workers were inundated with abusive emails and phone calls because the council dropped the pledge in mid-June.

• Lynette Franks, 53, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., accused of starving her 46-year-old developmentally disabled brother and locking him in his room where he was found covered in bed sores and dried feces, was charged with felony abuse and neglect, police said.

• Denise Gill, an assistant tax collector in Harrison County, Miss., who is accused by state auditors of claiming more than $19,800 in improper in-county travel reimbursements over a 12-month period, was indicted on four counts of submitting false statements to defraud the government.

• Trent Colledge, a police lieutenant in Orem, Utah, said no charges are planned in what he called a tragic accident when a 6-year-old girl died after her father accidentally hit her in the back of the head with a golf ball as the two were golfing together.

