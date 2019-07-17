Reward offered in search for east Arkansas shooting suspect, authorities say

Authorities have released the identity of a suspect in a shooting that injured a man in east Arkansas over the weekend.

The Crittenden County sheriff’s office is searching for B.J. Brown, who investigators believe was involved in a shooting Saturday in the community of Anthony Quarters, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Mike Allen.

The victim’s identity and condition were not immediately released.

Authorities said anyone providing information that leads to Brown’s arrest could earn up to a $2,000 reward.