• A federal judge on Tuesday ordered that R. Kelly be held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex-related charges, saying the R&B singer had failed to convince the court that he would not commit new crimes if released. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling after Kelly was arrested last week. He faces charges in Chicago and New York of having sex with minors and trying to cover up the crimes by paying off victims and their families. Kelly, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, did not speak except to say "yes, sir" when the judge asked whether he understood the charges. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, submitted an innocent plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull said Kelly was "an extreme danger to the community, especially minor girls." She also argued that he might flee if released. "If he was attracted in 1999 to middle school girls, he's still attracted to middle school girls," Krull said. "It's who the defendant is and that, your honor, makes him a danger today." Kelly was first arrested on sex charges in 2002 but was acquitted by a Chicago jury in 2008. He was arrested earlier this year on new state charges brought by Illinois prosecutors. His arrest last week was on separate federal charges.

• Jennifer Lopez kept her word to fans who were disappointed when a power failure in New York City forced her to postpone her concert over the weekend. Lopez returned to the stage Monday at Madison Square Garden, saying she was going to celebrate "no matter what." She called it an "amazing night." Lopez's Saturday night show was cut short when problems at a substation left parts of Manhattan without electricity. Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts were all disrupted. The power failure came on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City blackout that left most of the city without power.

• Diddy's Making the Band is officially returning to TV. The music mogul announced Monday that the hit series, in which he discovered groups including the platinum-selling Danity Kane, would return to MTV in 2020. Making the Band made its debut on ABC in 2000 when Lou Pearlman, who managed the Backstreet Boys and 'NSync, launched the show and formed the boy band O-Town. Diddy re-vamped the show for MTV in 2002 and discovered the rap group Da Band. Diddy also launched the careers of Day 26, Donnie Klang and Danity Kane on the show. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, drew attention last week when he asked his social media followers whether he should bring back the series. The show will conduct a global casting call across social media platforms.

