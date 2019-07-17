Norwood joins exclusive club, voted into SGA Hall of Fame

Induction into the Southern Golf Association Hall of Fame doesn't happen every year. In fact, since 1972 when Robert Tyre Jones Jr. became the first inductee, there have only been 22 others to join the exclusive fraternity.

That was until Tuesday night, when Arkansan Wyn Norwood was enshrined in a ceremony at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock. Norwood became the first person since Lanny Wadkins was inducted in 2013 that the Southern Golf Association Board of Directors felt in its fall vote that someone was worthy of inclusion.

"I was shocked when I found I was elected and very grateful to be honored," Norwood said. "They don't do this on a regular basis. It's a very selective manner, and I'm just very fortunate to be included in such a special group."

According to criteria listed on the Southern Golf Association website, a candidate must have: (1) An outstanding competitive career; (2) outstanding administrative contributions; (3) outstanding promotional contributions; and (4) must meet the above criteria while a member of a Southern Golf Association member club.

Friends and former University of Arkansas at Little Rock and University of Central Arkansas players he coached would attest that the 74-year-old Norwood, who has been a fixture on and off the golf course in the state for more than 40 years, fit the bill for the SGA Hall of Fame guidelines.

"I think the thing that helped me as an amateur player is that I had a decent career," said Norwood, a Russellville native who won his share of Arkansas State Golf Association championships and player of the year titles. "I also think I had a decent coaching career. Then I have remained involved administratively."

Among his other achievements, Norwood is now a member of six halls of fame, including the Arkansas Sports, ASGA and UALR. A six-time Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year, he has been a president of the SGA, the ASGA and the Mid-South Golf Association and was a 20-year committee member for the U.S. Golf Association.

The 113rd Southern Amateur Championship begins this morning at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock. Norwood said he was humbled his induction happened in his backyard.

"With the tournament being held in Little Rock, that just made it even more sweeter," he said. "It's very special having my family and friends attend."

Sports on 07/17/2019