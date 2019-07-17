Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Carpenter placed on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed infielder Matt Carpenter on the 10-day injured list with a right foot contusion. The Cardinals announced the move before Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter injured his foot in the seventh inning of Monday night's 7-0 victory over the Pirates. He fouled a pitch off the top of his foot. The teams said X-rays on the foot came back negative. Carpenter is the seventh Cardinals player currently on the injured list, joining notable regulars catcher Yadier Molina and outfielder Marcell Ozuna. Carpenter is batting .215 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI. His move to the injured list comes just days after rejoining the Cardinals following the All-Star break. He had been out since June 29 with a lower back strain. He was activated on July 11. St. Louis recalled 23-yeaer-old rookie infielder Edmundo Sosa from Class AAA Memphis.

Buxton on concussion list

The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the seven-day injured list for players with concussion-like symptoms, just as first baseman C.J. Cron and left fielder Eddie Rosario returned from their injuries. The Twins also designated right-handed reliever Mike Morin for release or assignment Tuesday before their series opener against the New York Mets. Buxton was hurt Saturday while making a head-first, diving catch of a sinking line drive. He was sidelined for 13 games last month with a bruised right wrist. Because of the All-Star break, Cron only missed five games with right thumb inflammation. Rosario was out for 13 games with a sprained left ankle. Morin had a 3.18 ERA in 23 appearances after being invited to spring training on a minor league contract.

Rangers activate Pence

The Texas Rangers have activated Hunter Pence from the injured list after he missed 23 games and his chance to start in the All-Star Game. Pence, out since June 17 with a right groin strain, was activated before Tuesday night's game against Arizona. Outfielder Willie Calhoun was optioned to Class AAA Nashville. The Rangers also selected the contract of right-hander Taylor Guerrieri from Nashville after left-hander Jesse Biddle was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. Pence hit .294 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI in his 55 games before getting hurt. He was voted by fans as the American League's starting designated hitter but couldn't play in last week's game while still recovering from his injury.

Kluber to throw off mound

The Cleveland Indians said pitcher Corey Kluber will throw a bullpen session today, his first appearance on a mound since breaking his right arm on May 1. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is on the 60-day injured list. He is scheduled to throw 20 fastballs at Progressive Field before Cleveland's game against the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland Manager Terry Francona called the session "a big step, a good step," but cautioned that Kluber is still weeks away from potentially beginning a minor league rehabilitation assignment. Kluber was struck on the forearm by a line drive off the bat of Miami's Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) at Marlins Park, breaking his right ulna. The 33-year-old spent several weeks in a hard cast and has continued to run and work on his conditioning while sidelined. In seven starts this season, Kluber has a 2-3 record with a 5.80 ERA. The Indians' ace won the Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017, and finished third in the voting in 2016 and 2018.

BASKETBALL

Stackhouse adds two

Vanderbilt Coach Jerry Stackhouse has added a pair of 6-foot-10 forwards with Quentin Millora-Brown transferring from Rice and Oton Jankovic signing a national letter of intent. Stackhouse announced the additions Tuesday. Millora-Brown of Lorton, Va., started 28 of his 32 games at Rice as a freshman last season, and he led the team shooting 59.8 percent from the floor. He will have to sit out this season and won't be eligible until 2020-21. A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Jankovic will be eligible this season after spending a season at Monteverde Academy in Florida. Jankovic also played two seasons at Prolific Prep. He was ranked as the 57th-best power forward nationally by 247Sports.com.

Suns re-sign Oubre

Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. re-signed with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The team said it was a multi-year deal. Oubre was acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards for veteran Trevor Ariza last December. He averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 40 games with the Suns to go with his energy on defense. The four-year pro led the NBA in steals per game with 2.1 after the All-Star break, to go with 20.2 points and 5.7 rebounds. Oubre returns to a new-look roster that includes star Devin Booker and second-year center Deandre Ayton, plus point guard Ricky Rubio. The Suns also added power forward Dario Saric and center Aron Baynes via trades, and drafted Cameron Johnson with the 11th overall pick last month.

Ingram: Close to return

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram said he's "pretty close" to resuming normal workouts as he continues to recover from surgery to address a blood clot in his right arm. Ingram said he has not resumed shooting, but has worked on his shooting form while also conducting ball-handling and passing drills, as well as lower-body workouts. Ingram did not give a specific timeline for his return to full basketball activities with the Pelicans, the team to which the Lakers traded him this offseason as part of a multi-player and multi-draft pick deal for six-time All-Star Anthony Davis. Ingram was averaging 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season before he was diagnosed with deep venous thrombosis in early March.

Sparks' guard suspended

The WNBA has suspended Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams 10 games for a domestic violence incident. The WNBA handed down the suspension Tuesday. Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving a threat to another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing. The league conducted its own investigation and consulted with a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence. Among other factors, the WNBA said it took into account the nature and seriousness of the allegations, including the involvement of a gun. The WNBA also will require Williams to participate in counseling. Williams' suspension will begin with Thursday's game against the Dallas Wings.

FOOTBALL

NFL punishes Vikings' RB

Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse. The league announced the punishment Tuesday, the week before training camp begins. Thomas can participate in preseason practices and games. If he makes the team he'd be eligible to return to action Sept. 23. Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana. He was arrested at his apartment in January, when police officers found 143 grams of the drug. Thomas appeared in five games for the Vikings last year as an undrafted rookie from Jacksonville State, where he finished his college career after playing his first two seasons at Auburn.

Sports on 07/17/2019