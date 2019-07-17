Phillies' Harper comes through with game-winner

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after hitting a game-winning two-run double off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 9-8. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper threw his helmet off rounding the bases, thrust his arms in the air and screamed while teammates stormed out of the dugout to mob him.

That's what Philadelphia has been waiting for from its $330 million man.

Harper hit a two-run double off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen with one out in the bottom of the ninth after pinch-hitter Matt Beaty hit a three-run home run off Phillies closer Hector Neris in the top half, rallying Philadelphia to a 9-8 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

"That's what baseball is all about," Harper said. "Against one of the best closers, it's always fun."

Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp hit a double with one out after Adam Haseley's grounder hit off Jansen's right foot near the ankle and rolled to first base. Cesar Hernandez followed with a single and Scott Kingery's bloop single to center scored Knapp to get the Phillies within a run. Harper then ripped a ball to the gap that bounced off A.J. Pollock's glove and went to the wall to win it.

"That was a huge moment for Bryce," Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said. "You could see how important that was for him."

The Phillies rebounded from a 16-2 loss in the opener of a four-game series against the two-time defending National League champions.

Cody Bellinger hit his major league-leading 34th home run and Max Muncy, A.J. Pollock and Joc Pederson also went deep for the Dodgers.

Harper hit a three-run home run and had five RBI for the first time since April 19, 2017, at Atlanta. Brad Miller and Kingery also connected for the Phillies.

MARLINS 12, PADRES 7 Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Miami dealt visiting San Diego its fourth consecutive loss.

PIRATES 3, CARDINALS 1 Colin Moran drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single and Pittsburgh scored twice in the ninth to beat host St. Louis.

CUBS 4, REDS 3 (10) Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning to rally host Chicago past Cincinnati.

BREWERS 13, BRAVES 1 Christian Yelich hit his second career grand slam, Keston Hiura and Lorenzo Cain each had a solo home run and Milwaukee routed visiting Atlanta.

GIANTS 8, ROCKIES 4 (10) Alex Dickerson had a career-best four hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in San Francisco's four-run 10th inning, as the Giants outlasted host Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 8, RAYS 3 Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning, Didi Gregorius followed with a grand slam as New York beat host Tampa Bay.

ROYALS 11, WHITE SOX 0 Glenn Sparkman pitched a five-hitter for his first career complete game, Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier each had three hits including a home run as Kansas City blanked visiting Chicago.

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 0 Oscar Mercado hit a two-run home run and Zach Plesac and three relievers combined for a one-hitter as Cleveland beat Detroit.

BLUE JAYS 10, RED SOX 4 Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run home run off new Boston starter Andrew Cashner, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits to lead visiting Toronto over the Red Sox.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, ORIOLES 1 Matt Adams and Juan Soto hit home runs and rookie Austin Voth extended a streak of strong performances by Washington's rotation in a victory over host Baltimore.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, RANGERS 2 Rookie Alex Young allowed one run in 51/3 innings to help visiting Arizona beat Texas.

METS 3, TWINS 2 Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 and drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the fifth inning, helping New York over host Minnesota.

