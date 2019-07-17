Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Brummett Online Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pine Bluff police interview possible suspect hours after fatal shooting

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:43 p.m. 0comments

A male suspect is being interviewed by detectives about his possible involvement in a fatal shooting, Pine Bluff police announced around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department further states that around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a male victim was located inside a residence at South Richard Drive.

The victim and witnesses told police that the victim had been shot in the street, and fled to the residence. The victim was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries, the release states.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, according to the release. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The name of the suspect will be released if he is arrested, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT