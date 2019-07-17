Pine Bluff police interview possible suspect hours after fatal shooting

A male suspect is being interviewed by detectives about his possible involvement in a fatal shooting, Pine Bluff police announced around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department further states that around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a male victim was located inside a residence at South Richard Drive.

The victim and witnesses told police that the victim had been shot in the street, and fled to the residence. The victim was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries, the release states.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, according to the release. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The name of the suspect will be released if he is arrested, according to police.