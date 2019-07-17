Police: 21-year-old man arrested after foot chase in Conway dies in custody

A 21-year-old man who ran from authorities in Conway on Tuesday collapsed after being arrested and later died, authorities said.

Police said in a statement that Jaleel Medlock's cause of death remains under investigation. There were no visible signs of injury, police said, noting an autopsy at the state Crime Laboratory is pending.

According to the statement, officers went to Oakwood Village Trailer Park on East Robins Street to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. Medlock ran from officers, police wrote, "and at one point ran into a stopped patrol unit."

"After a brief chase, he was taken into custody," the statement said. "Once in custody, Medlock lost consciousness and received immediate medical care by [Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services] personnel who were present at the scene of his arrest."

Medlock was then taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Five officers who were at the scene were placed on administrative leave during a joint investigation by Conway police and Arkansas State Police.