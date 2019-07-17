Police find woman in stalled car shot

A woman was shot in the foot in North Little Rock on Tuesday and tried to drive to a hospital, but her car stalled near a major Little Rock intersection, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police received a call about a stalled vehicle around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday near University Avenue and West Markham Street, and the caller said the woman in the car had been shot, Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

Someone escorted the woman to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, where she told authorities about the shooting, Barnes said.

North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said the woman told detectives that she had been shot in the McCain Boulevard area, though she could not specify a location.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, Cooper said.

Daughter charged in father's injuries

A North Little Rock woman attacked her father with a hammer as he lay sleeping Tuesday and, when he began to fight back, she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the throat, an arrest report said.

Monique Mary Murphy, 34, was angry at her father because he wasn't giving her "enough fatherly love," an arrest report said. While the man was asleep early Tuesday, Murphy began attacking him with the hammer, officers reported.

When he woke up and grabbed her hands, she wrenched one hand free, pulled a knife and stabbed him in the throat, the report said.

The man was taken to UAMS for treatment, and Murphy went to the Pulaski County jail where she was held on a charge of first-degree domestic battery, the report said. She remained in the jail Tuesday evening with bail set at $25,000, according to the jail's roster.

Police: Man wields knife at drugstore

A knife-swinging Little Rock man attacked several plants at a Walgreen's store before turning the blade toward two employees, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Charles Anthony Pangelinan Murphy, 58, on charges of public intoxication and two counts of aggravated assault Monday after he pointed a steak knife at the Walgreen's employees, the report said.

Murphy was in the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $10,000 as of Tuesday evening.

The two employees told police that they heard banging around midnight near the store's entrance and, when they went outside to check it out, they saw Murphy destroying flowers near the door, the report said. When one of the employees asked Murphy what he was doing, he swung the steak knife toward them, the report said.

Officers reported finding Murphy hiding in a tree nearby with the steak knife stuck in one of the branches.

Metro on 07/17/2019