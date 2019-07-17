Roommate held in Arkansan's death

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- The discovery of a body stashed in a shallow grave outside a man's home in Mississippi has led to charges that he killed his former roommate.

Michael Shane Guidry, 38, is charged with capital murder in the death of Grady DeBoard of Arkansas, whose body was found last week outside Guidry's home. Guidry was initially arrested on unrelated credit-card fraud charges. Southaven Deputy Police Chief Mark Little said Guidry's subsequent interview led authorities to DeBoard's body.

Authorities said Guidry and DeBoard lived together before DeBoard disappeared.

Other residents of the Southaven home told police that they hadn't seen DeBoard for months.

Authorities didn't immediately release the cause of DeBoard's death.

It was unclear whether Guidry had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

