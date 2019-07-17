Royals clobber White Sox on a career night for Sparkman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The post-All-Star break feel-good edition of the Royals kept the positive vibes rolling with their fourth win in five games on their home turf. They scored in a multitude of ways, got a lights-out pitching performance from Glenn Sparkman and played error-free defense.

The only rain on the parade of positivity came in the form of an injury that forced their budding star shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to leave the game.

Sparkman set a career-high with eight strikeouts and tossed a shutout in the first complete game of the season by the Royals’ pitching staff in an 11-0 romp over the Chicago White Sox in front of an announced 16,557 in the second game of a four-game set at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night. The Royals (34-62) assured themselves at worst a split of the series.

Sparkman (3-5) became the first starter to pitch a shutout since Jason Vargas on June 2, 2017, against the Cleveland Indians.

Mondesi (2-for-3) scored two runs in the first three innings before leaving the game, Hunter Dozier collected three hits, including his 14th home run of the season which traveled an estimated 447 feet, and Whit Merrifield (3-for-5, 2 RBIs) extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Merrifield also matched his 2018 season total for home runs

(12) with a fourth-inning two-run inside-the-park home run.

Alex Gordon and Cheslor Cuthbert also had two hits apiece.

The Royals were already up 6-0 in the top of the fifth when Mondesi went on a full sprint and dove for a ball along the left-field warning track in foul territory. Mondesi did not come up with the catch, and he remained on the ground until after trainer Nick Kenney and manager Ned Yost came out to check on him.

Mondesi, who leads the majors in triples (nine) and stolen bases (31), missed 11 games during a stint on the injured list earlier this season with a groin strain.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease, 23, entered the night having pitched just five big-league innings and never having thrown a pitch on the road. The Royals applied pressure early and the youngster got very little help from his defense. The White Sox committed two errors behind him, not including a throwing error he made on a failed pick-off attempt.

The Royals scored the first four runs of the night thanks to a pair of two-run innings.

Mondesi singled, advanced to second on Cease’s errant pick-off throw, stole third and scored on a fielding error by third baseman Yoan Moncada on the throw to third to try to catch Mondesi stealing. Hunter Dozier added an RBI triple to give the Royals a 2-0 lead in the first.

Both runs were unearned.

YANKEES 8, RAYS 3

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, Didi Gregorius followed with a grand slam and the New York Yankees beat Tampa Bay after another surly clash between CC Sabathia and the Rays.

A pitch after slicing a would-be homer foul by about two feet, Judge smashed a 3-2 pitch from left-hander Colin Poche (2-3) into the right-center field seats to make it 4-3. It was Judge’s 10th homer, and he carried the bat nearly all the way to first base before tossing it down and shouting into New York’s dugout.

BLUE JAYS 10, RED SOX 4

BOSTON — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer off new Boston Red Sox starter Andrew Cashner, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to victory.

Gurriel had a single, double and triple, and Justin Smoak also homered for Toronto, which lost three of its previous four games. Cashner (9-4) was acquired from the Orioles on Saturday to help bolster the Bos-

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIrATES 3, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals got another strong pitching night, this time from Jack Flaherty, but their offense let them down in a loss to the Pirates at Busch Stadium.

Flaherty allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings, a game reminiscent of his previous outing against the Giants right before the All-Star break, when he allowed two hits and one run over seven innings and got the loss. This time, the loss went to reliever Carlos Martinez, who gave up a run in the ninth, but it was another sharp performance from Flaherty that was wasted.

Martinez retired Bryan Reynolds to start the ninth and then hit Starling Marte with a pitch. Josh Bell followed with a single up the middle to send Marte to third. Colin Moran followed with a sharp grounder to Kolten Wong at second, who dived to his left to stop it, but he bobbled it, wiping out the chance for a double play and eventually missing the chance to get Moran at first. Marte scored to put the Pirates ahead. A walk to Corey Dickerson loaded the bases, and then Kevin Newman hit a grounder to Paul DeJong at short, who got the force at second but Wong’s relay to first short-hopped Paul Goldschmidt and he couldn’t make the play. Bell scored to make it 3-1.

The Cardinals could have been ahead when the ninth began but they couldn’t get Dexter Fowler home from third with no outs in the seventh.

MArLINS 12, PADRES 7

MIAMI — Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Miami Marlins went on to a win over the San Diego Padres, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

The Padres (45-49) fell four games under .500 for the first time this season.

PHILLIES 9, DODGERS 8

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a two-run double off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen with one out in the bottom of the ninth after pinch-hitter Matt Beaty hit a three-run homer off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris in the top half, rallying the Phillies to a win over Los Angeles.

INTErLEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE — Matt Adams and Juan Soto homered, rookie Austin Voth extended a streak of strong performances by Washington’s rotation and the Nationals breezed past the neighboring Baltimore Orioles.

Though the Nationals and Orioles play in stadiums located just 40 miles apart, the gap between their talent and expectations is far wider. Eagerly chasing a playoff berth, Washington has won 13 of 16 and owns the third-best record in the National League.

METS 3, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 and drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the fifth inning, giving the New York Mets enough to hang on for a victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Conforto even made the defensive play of the game, a graceful leaping grab at the top of the wall in left-center to end the third with a runner on and take away a potential homer from Nelson Cruz. Jonathan Schoop led off that inning against Steven Matz with a home run.

With Matz on a pitch limit, the Mets bullpen backed up the highlight reel created by Conforto with one hit allowed over the first four of five scoreless innings. Luis Avilán (2-0) picked up the victory.

Edwin Díaz survived a tense ninth for his 21st save in 25 attempts, retiring Cruz on a full-count foul popup with the bases loaded to end the game.

ARIZONA 9, TEXAS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rookie Alex Young allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers.

Young (3-0) gave up three hits and one walk to defeat Lance Lynn (12-5), who went into the game with an 8-0 home record this season and led the majors in wins. Young struck out four and was lifted following 79 pitches, the most in his three starts for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of their last seven games.

Ketel Marte’s two-run single with the bases loaded in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie for Arizona, which won for the fifth time in seven games. Ildemaro Vargas added a two-run home run in the sixth on his 28th birthday, and the Diamondbacks scored four times in the ninth inning aided by two Rangers errors.

Young, who pitched collegiately about 20 miles from Globe Life Park for TCU in Fort Worth, had a scoreless streak that began during his major league debut on June 27 end at 13 in the fourth inning on a two-out home run by Joey Gal-lo. Young also had a hitless streak dating back to that same game end at 9 2/3 innings on a one-out single by Danny Santana in the second inning.

Five Diamondbacks relievers limited the Rangers, who have lost nine of their last 13 games, to one run and two hits over 3 2/3 innings.