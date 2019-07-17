Brogdon makes cut at U.S. Junior Amateur

Ben Brogdon of Little Rock shot a 1-over-par 72 on Tuesday to finish his second round at 6 over and in a tie for 37th place at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Brogdon’s round began on hole No. 10 and included two bogeys and a lone birdie at the par-4 18th. As he did in Monday’s opening round, Brogdon’s had all pars on his second nine.

The cut was at 9 over in advance of the start of match play today. Brogdon will face Jack Wall of Brielle, N.J., at 7:28 a.m. Central in the round of 64.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its 2019 high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who graduated in the 2018-19 academic year and played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Only coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Please include a contact number, the student’s college choice and probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. The deadline is Sunday.