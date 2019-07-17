UCA president fills chief of staff position

A community developer and outreach coordinator will be University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis' new chief of staff beginning next month, the university announced Tuesday.

Amy Whitehead starts Aug. 12, replacing Kelley Erstine, who has accepted the CEO position at Independent Insurance Agents of Arkansas.

Whitehead, a UCA alumnus, is assistant vice president for community and workforce development at UCA. She oversees the university's Center for Community and Economic Development, Community Development Institute, Arkansas Coding Academy and online workforce initiatives, according to the university news release.

Whitehead has a master's degree in community and economic development from UCA and received a bachelor's degree from UCA, as well.

Outside of UCA, she is the vice chairman of the national Community Development Council and a board member of the Arkansas Community Development Society, the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension's Breakthrough Solutions Advisory Council and CREATE Bridges initiative, the release said.

Whitehead will assist Davis in carrying "out the mission of the university," the release said. She will interact with campus and noncampus leaders and constituents and will directly supervise the campus police, media relations team and special events team.

Metro on 07/17/2019