UNDER THE RADAR: Mt. Vernon-Enola’s Wesley Booker

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Mt. Vernon-Enola’s Wesley Booker.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 6-1, 160 pounds

Stats: As a sophomore, Booker averaged 15.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals. He shot 57 percent from the floor and 34 percent beyond the 3-point line.

Interest: Henderson State

Coach Josh Zarlingo: “We practice three days a week during the season at 5:45 a.m. and this year he started showing up at 4:45 so we could reconstruct his shot. In the summer, we go four days a week at 5:45 a.m. and he still shows up an hour early to work on various skills. For a guy with his skillset, he is very unselfish. He is a humble kid that understands he doesn’t have to be flashy to be good. Honestly, I don’t think he knows how good he can/will be.”