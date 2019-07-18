After 132 years, Catholic elementary school in west Arkansas to close; financial problems cited

An elementary school that has been operating in Fort Smith for more than a century will close its doors because of financial problems, the Diocese of Little Rock said Thursday.

Officials at St. Boniface Catholic School, a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade school, announced the decision during a town hall meeting with parents and parishioners.

Father Mario Jacobo, pastor of St. Boniface Church, said at the meeting that the parish could no longer financially support the school. The school will not open its doors to school children in August.

“Enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year was 120 students, but as of July only 72 students were scheduled to begin classes in August,” said Theresa Hall, superintendent of Catholic schools. “Eighty percent of the students had requested reduced tuition.”

A 10-month strategic plan was presented to the Fort Smith pastors and principals on July 8 in an effort to develop a solution.

“Even with substantial support from the endowment and private benefactors’ financial resources, it is not sufficient to ensure the long-term viability of the school,” Jacobo said in a news release.

St. Boniface teachers were encouraged to apply for open positions at other Catholic schools in Fort Smith. Students are also being directed to those facilities, officials said.

St. Boniface is the oldest Catholic school in Fort Smith.

Earlier this year, officials at St. Edwards Catholic School, a 134-year-old elementary school in downtown Little Rock, announced it was closing because of financial shortfalls.

That school was believed to be the oldest elementary-middle school operating in Little Rock.