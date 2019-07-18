Arkansas man dies after exploring sunken freighter while scuba diving in the Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — An Arkansas man is dead after scuba diving to a depth of 112 feet off the coast of the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reports 45-year-old Charles Boone of Quitman died Tuesday night after being airlifted from Islamorada to a Miami hospital.

Boone was exploring the Eagle wreck, a 287-foot freighter that was sunk as an artificial reef in 1985. He passed out after returning to his rental boat.

Passengers on the boat brought him to shore, where he was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Miami.

The sheriff's office said it doesn't suspect foul play.