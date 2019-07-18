Darvish finally gets win at home as Cubs top Reds

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

CHICAGO -- Yu Darvish finally had a reason to celebrate at Wrigley Field.

Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to earn his first victory at the iconic ballpark as a Cub and lead Chicago past the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray (5-6) as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

Entering Wednesday, Darvish was 0-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 13 starts at home after signing a six-year, $126 million contract with Chicago in February 2018.

So when the normally stoic right-hander fanned Yasiel Puig for his final out in the sixth and a runner on base, Darvish turned to the outfield, hollered and pumped his fist.

"It's amazing," said Darvish, who kept the game ball and joked he might give it to his wife. "I was always looking for that first win. Puig is good hitter, if I give up a homer it's going to be a tie game, so I threw 100 percent."

On Wednesday, the right-hander was sharp for the second consecutive start and didn't allow a hit until catcher Juan Graterol lined a soft single to center with two outs in the fifth.

"He kind of had no-hit stuff," Manager Joe Maddon said. "I was thinking that, but so did their guy. Again, Yu just keeps trending in the right direction."

Darvish (3-4) also won for the first time anywhere since April 27 at Arizona as he struck out seven, walked none and hit two batters.

Darvish hasn't allowed a run in 132/3 innings. He credits mixing his pitches differently and a confidence level of "almost 120 percent" as keys to his turnaround.

"I don't need anything right now," he said.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 5 Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning and host St. Louis rallied to deal Pittsburgh its fifth loss in six games.

BREWERS 5, BRAVES 4 Josh Hader struck out Ozzie Albies with two outs and the tying run on third in the ninth to preserve Milwaukee's victory over visiting Atlanta.

GIANTS 11, ROCKIES 8 Donovan Solano had four hits, including a tie-breaking home run in the sixth, and visiting San Francisco swept Colorado.

PADRES 3, MARLINS 2 Rookie right-hander Chris Paddack took a no-hitter into the eighth and two relievers got the final four outs to complete a three-hitter and help San Diego beat host Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 10, MARINERS 2 Homer Bailey shook off a rocky start to go six innings in his debut, Mark Canha and Jurickson Profar each homered twice and host Oakland beat Seattle.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 2 Mike Clevinger matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in six innings, Oscar Mercado drove in two runs and Cleveland beat visiting Detroit.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Rafael Devers hit a solo home run and drove in four runs, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched effectively into the seventh and host Boston defeated Toronto.

ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 5 Danny Duffy pitched strong six innings, Jorge Soler and Nicky Lopez hit back-to-back RBI singles twice, and Kansas City topped visiting Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 14, TWINS 4 Dominic Smith had a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh inning, and Pete Alonso added a 474-foot shot as visiting New York routed Minnesota.

ORIOLES 9, NATIONALS 2 Trey Mancini hit two home runs and host Baltimore pummeled Washington's ineffective bullpen for a victory and a split of the two-game series.

DIAMONDBACKS 19, RANGERS 4 Eduardo Escobar homered twice and visiting Arizona tied a franchise record for a nine-inning game with 21 hits while thumping Texas.

