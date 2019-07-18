Decorated group off to rough start

The heat and humidity overwhelmed Wednesday's opening round of the 113th Southern Amateur Championship at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s, while the heat index touched 110. A light breeze existed but barely provided any relief for most of the day.

"It was brutal. It was really hot," said Garrett May, a recent Baylor graduate from Hope. "That back nine, I was struggling."

What was not hot were the scores in May's marquee grouping.

May, along with the University of Oklahoma's Quade Cummins and Texas A&M's Chandler Phillips, entered this week's Southern Amateur as the three highest-ranked players in the field. Cummins, a Weatherford, Okla., native, is currently ranked No. 12 in the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking, while May is 22nd and Phillips 27th.

But on Wednesday, all three struggled around the Founders Course. Phillips carded a 5-over 76, May a 4-over 75 and Cummins a 3-over 74. Only Cummins sits inside the top 100 heading into today's second round.

"I think we're all kind of disappointed in how we played," Cummins said. "I was missing shots I normally don't miss, and I put myself in some difficult spots that you can't really recover from."

Texas A&M junior Walker Lee holds a one-shot over former Western Kentucky standout Billy Tom Sargent. Lee fired a 6-under 65, and Sargent finished with a 5-under 66. Three other players -- the College of Charleston's Michael Sass, the University of Texas' Parker Coody and the University of Washington's Noah Woolsey -- sit in a tie for third at 4 under, and seven players are tied for sixth at 3 under.

May, who won last month's Northeast Amateur Invitational at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island, started hot with two birdies in the first two holes and made the turn in 1 under. But not much went right for him after that.

After a bogey and par to begin the back nine, May came to the short par-5 12th sensing a chance to jump-start his round again. His tee shot was perfectly in the fairway, but he made a poor swing while going for the green in two and found the water short. May bogeyed and limped into the clubhouse with a back-nine 41.

"Tried to get too much out of a club that I shouldn't have. Hit it in the water," May said of No. 12. "It was a bad swing but also probably wasn't the right club. That kind of turned the round because that could have been a birdie to get me back to [1-under]."

Cummins, meanwhile, experienced his own misfortune with a water hazard at the par-5 16th. After his tee ball found the short grass, he, too, pulled his second shot into the water but managed to walk away with par.

It was an illustration of how Cummins felt he mismanaged his round.

"Just stupid mistakes. You can't have mistakes like that in a tournament like this," Cummins said. "I knew I couldn't go left there."

Phillips, a Huntsville, Texas, native, and a key cog in the Aggies' NCAA quarterfinals run in May, made two double bogeys on the back nine.

The trio, which teed off at 12:30 p.m., is the first group off No. 10 at 7:30 a.m. today for the second round. Cummins and May were both unconcerned afterward by their outings and remained confident heading into Round 2 with an earlier start and less difficult conditions.

Cummins, who helped lead the Sooners to this year's NCAA quarterfinals, said he hadn't played a competitive round in a month heading into this week, and he admitted Wednesday he was a little rusty.

"If you don't play in a tournament for a while, you're gonna feel a little different," Cummins said. "Our group will be ready to go tomorrow."

May, a Texarkana, Texas, graduate, said his game is exactly where he wants it.

"I'm playing great. Even [Wednesday], I felt like I played great," said May, who plans to play in the Western Amateur and U.S. Amateur later this summer before heading to Q-school. "The score sucks. The score's terrible. But the overall game, honestly, it feels like I just shot 68 and it feels like I just shot 75, which I did. I'm not worried about it. I just got to score better."

Southern Amateur scores

Chenal Country Club

Founders Course

Little Rock

Par 71, 7,131 yards

First of four rounds

Walker Lee 65

Billy Tom Sargent 66

Michael Sass 67

Parker Coody 67

Noah Woolsey 67

John Keefer 68

Colin Kober 68

Peter Kuest 68

C. Crabtree 68

Ben Reichert 68

Jimmy Zheng 68

Turk Pettit 68

Shiso Go 69

Luke Long 69

Brandon Einstein 69

Kyle Hogan 69

Brayden Garrison 69

Blake Hathcoat 69

Ryan Grider 69

Andre Lautee 69

Kyler Tate 69

Chris Woollam 70

Ryoto Furuya 70

Cooper Sears 70

Koichiro Ishika 70

Jamie Wilson 70

Logan Sowell 70

Wilson Furr 70

Philip Barbaree 70

Travis Vick 70

Hayden Hopewell 70

Graysen Huff 70

AJ Ott 70

Greyson Porter 70

Thomas Johnson 71

Cole Anderson 71

Ford Clegg 71

Hunter Dunagan 71

Khavish Varadan 71

Hayden White 71

Manuel Lozada 71

Brandon Smith 71

Sean Wilcox 71

Tripp Kinney 71

Trey Winstead 71

Brandon Smith 71

Julian Perico 71

M. Sharpstene 71

Aiden Didone 71

Michael Mattiace 71

Tyson Reeder 72

Steffen Smith 72

Sam Bennett 72

Tom Forster 72

Caleb Proveaux 72

Kyle Michel 72

William Walker 72

Eduardo Carrete 72

Matthew Mclean 72

Miguel Delgado 72

Isaiah Jackson 72

Eric Bae 72

Andrew Spear 72

William Buhl 72

Griffin Barela 73

Paul Gonzalez 73

Alex Goff 73

Austin Rose 73

Brian Richards 73

Stewart Slayden 73

Jay Kirchdorfer 73

AJ Beechler 73

Daniel Kim 73

Garrett Johnson 73

Paul Chaplet 73

Sean Meehan 73

K. Mountcastle 73

Jordan Hahn 73

Mason Overstreet 73

Blake Collyer 73

Cooper Dossey 73

Blaine Hale 73

Ashton Poole 73

Julien Sale 73

Nick Costello 73

Sam Choi 74

Sam Goldenring 74

Levi Valadez 74

William Wann 74

Sam Goldasich 74

Nick Duggan 74

Varun Chopra 74

Chip Thomas 74

Jack Ireland 74

Philip Nijoka 74

Quade Cummins 74

Harry Hillier 74

Hunter Wolcott 74

Luca Filippi 74

Kyle Cottam 74

Charles Hillier 74

Eddy Lai 74

Haydn Barron 74

Blake Wagoner 74

Andy Schonbaum 74

M. Schellhardt 75

Easton Paxton 75

Jordan Plunkett 75

Sean Butscher 75

Lane Wallace 75

Matthew Cole 75

Lucas Park 75

Cody Banach 75

Garrett May 75

Drew Mathers 75

Wil Gibson 75

Collin Clark 76

Tyler Johnson 76

Allen Hamilton 76

Jackson Lalonde 76

Blake McShea 76

Brice Wilkinson 76

Connor Gaunt 76

D. McDaniel 76

Leon D'Souza 76

Cole Bradley 76

James Leow 76

J. Montenegro 76

Chandler Phillips 76

Jack Thompson 76

L. Garza 76

Marcus Byrd 76

Cody Argade 76

Charlie Flynn 77

Jack Parker 77

Marco Steyn 77

Connor Asarch 77

Jimmie Massie 77

Sam Meek 77

Aaron Terrazas 77

Brad Reeves 78

Darcy Brereton 78

Amadeo Figus 78

Michael Sanders 78

Hayden Springer 78

A. Pinto 78

Kaiwen Liu 78

Mark Reppe 79

Mason Nome 79

John McGoogan 79

Trey Bosco 80

Micah Goulas 82

Lucas Armstrong 82

Kymer Li 82

Oliver Whatley 83

Nick Giles 84

Devyn Pappas 84

Scott Steed 85

B. Ochsenreiter WD

Southern Amateur Championship pairings

• Today's second-round tee times

Chenal Country Club Founders Course

Par 71, 7,131 yards

HOLE 1

7:30 AM Kerry Mountcastle, Colin Kober, Caleb Proveaux

7:40 A.M. Brayden Garrison, Koichiro Ishika, Harry Hillier

7:50 A.M. Drew Mathers, Sam Meek, Christopher Crabtree

8 A.M. William Walker, Agustin Segundo Oliva Pinto, Blake Hathcoat

8:10 A.M. Logan Sowell, Ben Reichert, Jamie Wilson

8:20 A.M. Kyle Cottam, Eduardo Carrete, Matthew Mclean

8:30 AM Ryan Grider, Jimmy Zheng, Miguel Delgado

8:40 AM Luis Gerardo Garza, Eddy Lai, Noah Woolsey

8:50 A.M. Blake Wagoner, Matthew Sharpstene, Ashton Poole

9 A.M. Aiden Didone, Michael Mattiace, Marcus Byrd

9:10 A.M. Cody Argade, Kymer Li, Devyn Pappas (Jonesboro)

9:20 A.M. Andrew Spear, Scott Steed (Little Rock), Nick Costello

9:30 AM John McGoogan, Greyson Porter, Wil Gibson (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks)

12:30 P.M. Levi Valadez, Trey Bosco, William Wann

12:40 P.M. Sam Goldasich, Mark Reppe, Steffen Smith

12:50 PM Charlie Flynn, John Keefer, Collin Clark

1 P.M. Jack Parker, Jackson Lalonde, Allen Hamilton

1:10 PM Austin Rose, Nick Giles, Alex Goff

1:20 PM Brian Richards, Stewart Slayden, Jordan Plunkett

1:30 PM Sean Butscher, Jay Kirchdorfer, Amadeo Figus

1:40 PM Oliver Whatley, Nick Duggan, Micah Goulas

1:50 PM Lane Wallace, Lucas Armstrong, Connor Asarch

2 P.M. Hayden White, Dawson McDaniel, Mason Nome

2:10 PM Garrett Johnson, Tom Forster, Leon D'Souza

2:20 PM Jack Ireland, Michael Sass, Lucas Park

2:30 P.M. Cole Bradley, James Leow, Jesus Montenegro

HOLE 10

7:30 A.M. Quade Cummins, Garrett May (Hope), Chandler Phillips

7:40 AM Peter Kuest, Jordan Hahn, Tripp Kinney

7:50 A.M. Hayden Springer, Trey Winstead, Kyle Michel

8 A.M. Luca Filippi, Hunter Wolcott, Mason Overstreet (Razorbacks)

8:10 A.M. Blake Collyer, Jack Thompson, Brandon Smith

8:20 AM Parker Coody, Cooper Dossey, Julian Perico (Razorbacks)

8:30 A.M. Billy Tom Sargent, Blaine Hale, Wilson Furr

8:40 A.M. Charles Hillier, Isaiah Jackson, Philip Barbaree

8:50 AM Haydn Barron, Travis Vick, Eric Bae

9 A.M. Aaron Terrazas, Hayden Hopewell, Julien Sale (Arkansas State)

9:10 AM Andy Schonbaum, Walker Lee, Andre Lautee

9:20 AM Kaiwen Liu, Kyler Tate, Graysen Huff

9:30 A.M. AJ Ott, Turk Pettit, William Buhl (Razorbacks)

12:30 PM Sam Choi, Sam Goldenring, Brad Reeves

12:40 PM Tyson Reeder, McCain Schellhardt, Chris Woollam

12:50 P.M. Darcy Brereton, Griffin Barela, Shiso Go

1 P.M. Luke Long (Fayetteville), Ryoto Furuya, Tyler Johnson

1:10 P.M. Kyle Hogan, Brandon Einstein, Paul Gonzalez

1:20 P.M. Easton Paxton, Brock Ochsenreiter, Thomas Johnson

1:30 P.M. Cole Anderson, Blake McShea, Brice Wilkinson

1:40 P.M. Marco Steyn, Michael Sanders, Connor Gaunt (Cabot)

1:50 P.M. Varun Chopra, AJ Beechler, Ford Clegg

2 P.M. Sam Bennett, Khavish Varadan, Hunter Dunagan

2:10 P.M. Matthew Cole (Fayetteville), Daniel Kim, Manuel Lozada

2:20 P.M. Chip Thomas, Jimmie Massie, Paul Chaplet

2:30 P.M. Sean Meehan, Sean Wilcox, Brandon Smith

2:40 PM. Cooper Sears, Philip Nijoka, Cody Banach

Photo by Thomas Metthe

Garrett May struggled Wednesday in the first round of the Southern Amateur Championship in Little Rock. May had a 4-over par 75. For more photos, see arkansasonline.com/718golf.

Sports on 07/18/2019