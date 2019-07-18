Agency says 2,100 more troops to head to U.S. border

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon will send an additional 1,100 active-duty troops and 1,000 members of the Texas National Guard to assist in securing the U.S. border with Mexico, the Defense Department announced Wednesday, in a move that would significantly expand the U.S. military presence there.

The deployment would increase the number of U.S. forces at the southwestern border by more than 45%, with the additional 2,100 troops joining roughly 4,500 personnel currently stationed there. The plan was approved Tuesday night by Richard Spencer, who assumed the role of acting defense secretary Monday while Mark Esper, President Donald Trump's latest nominee for the position, faced confirmation hearings this week.

In deploying additional troops to the border, the Trump administration continued to signal concerns about the volume of migration, which the president has repeatedly described as a crisis. The deployment follows similar actions by Mexico, which has sent thousands of troops to its borders with both the United States and Guatemala to curb migration in recent months, drawing praise from Trump.

"I want to thank Mexico because they really have gone above and beyond," Trump said Tuesday.

According to the Pentagon's announcement, the additional troops will assist in securing points of entry and provide support in migrant holding facilities.

In October, the Trump administration sent more than 5,000 troops to the border, drawing criticism from Democrats and some former military officials. In recent months, however, attention has turned to how to appropriately manage the influx of mostly Central American migrants moving through Mexico, with both Democrats and Republicans largely in agreement that the existing infrastructure for holding and processing migrants at the border is overwhelmed.

