Groping case against Spacey dismissed

BOSTON -- Prosecutors dropped a case Wednesday accusing actor Kevin Spacey of groping a young man at a resort island bar in 2016, more than a week after the accuser refused to testify about a missing cellphone the defense says contains information that supports the actor's claims of innocence.

Last year, Spacey was charged with indecent assault and battery in the only criminal case that has been filed against the actor since his career collapsed over a slew of sexual-misconduct allegations. The two-time Oscar winner was among the earliest and biggest names to be ensnared in the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment that swept across the entertainment and other industries.

Spacey denies groping the man, whose mother, former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh, first went public with the allegations in 2017. Unruh accused Spacey of getting her son drunk and sexually assaulting him at a bar on Nantucket where the teen worked as a busboy.

On Wednesday, Cape and Island District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said in court documents that they were dropping the charge "due to an unavailability of the complaining witness."

Earlier this month, the actor's accuser was ordered to take the stand after he said he lost the cellphone he used the night of the alleged groping. The man denied deleting messages or manipulating screenshots of conversations he provided to investigators. But when pressed by the defense about whether he knew that altering evidence is a crime, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Senator blocks 9/11 compensation bill

WASHINGTON -- Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul has blocked a bipartisan bill that would ensure a victims compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.

Paul is questioning the bill's 70-year time frame and notes that the federal government already faces a $22 trillion debt. He says any new spending such as the 9/11 bill should be offset by cuts.

The move drew criticism from Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who accused Paul of playing what she called "political games."

Gillibrand had asked the bill be approved by unanimous consent, which would fast-track approval. The bill has 73 co-sponsors in the Senate and easily passed the House last week. She said 9/11 first responders and "the entire nation are watching to see if this body actually cares about the men and women who answered the call of duty" after the 2001 attacks.

The bill would extend though 2092 a victims compensation fund created after the 2001 terrorist attacks, essentially making it permanent. The existing $7.4 billion fund is rapidly being depleted. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the 9/11 bill would result in about $10.2 billion in additional compensation payments over 10 years.

Drug kingpin gets life, chastises judge

NEW YORK -- Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced Wednesday to life behind bars in a U.S. prison, expressing no remorse over his conviction for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.

Instead, a defiant Guzman took a parting shot at a judge in federal court in Brooklyn by accusing him of making a mockery of the U.S. justice system in refusing to order a new trial based on unsubstantiated allegations of juror misconduct.

"My case was stained and you denied me a fair trial when the whole world was watching," Guzman said through an interpreter.

Guzman's guilty verdict on drug-trafficking charges in February triggered a mandatory sentence of life without parole. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan also ordered Guzman to pay $12.6 billion in penalties -- money his drug-trafficking organization made distributing cocaine and other drugs around the United States

Experts say the 62-year-old Guzman likely will wind up at the federal government's Supermax prison in Florence, Colo., where inmates are held alone for 23 hours a day and have little human interaction.

Pot-sale applications surge in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Most of the applicants to sell medical marijuana in the Kansas City area won't be granted licenses this year.

The director of Missouri's new medical-marijuana program Lyndall Fraker said that while the Kansas City-area congressional district will get 24 licenses, the program received 73 vendor applications, The Kansas City Star reported.

In contrast, the mostly rural 6th Congressional district north of Kansas City has only 17 applications.

The state will start vetting applications to grow, manufacture or sell medical marijuana on Aug. 3 and expects to begin making licensing decisions by the end of December. Fraker said an independent third party with no stake in any of the license applications will be in charge of scoring them to determine who gets a license. The scorers won't see the names of the applicants.

