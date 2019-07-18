Heat advisory in effect for northern part of Arkansas

Heat advisories are still in effect for most of the northern half of Arkansas as the combination of heat and humidity is creating high heat index values, the weather service said.

Multiple heat advisories have been issued for the top part of the state as heat index temperatures are expected to reach above 105 degrees, the weather service wrote on Twitter.

“The heat itself isn’t that impressive, but the moisture in the air is causing it to feel hotter than it is,” Jeff Hood, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service bureau in North Little Rock, said.

The humidity was created by a combination of the recent rainfall from Tropical Storm Barry and the weather pattern that is moving through the country, Hood said.

“Expect it to be warm and muggy through Sunday,” he said.

Cooler temperatures are expected to make their way to Arkansas in the coming weeks, forecasters said.

“We are expected to see below normal temperatures with highs below 90 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s,” Hood said.