Hogs pursuing top sophomore forward, visit in the works

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK Eric Musselman speaks at a press conference after his introduction as the new head coach of men's basketball at the University of Arkansas by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek Monday, April 8, 2019 in Bud Walton Arena on the campus in Fayetteville. During the previous four seasons, Musselman coached the University of Nevada in Reno to a 110-34 record.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his assistants are working hard to land highly recruited junior small forward Harrison Ingram.

“The Arkansas coaches have shown a ton of interest in me and call and text me all the time,” Ingram said.

Harrison, 6-7, 210 pounds, of Saint Mark's School in Dallas, has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgetown, UCLA, Stanford,

He said the entire Razorbacks coaching staff communicates with him.

“About 10 schools have their entire staff contacting me,” Ingram said. “It means a lot.”

Harrison averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for 17-under YGC36 while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 44.4 percent beyond the 3-point line at the Adidas Summer Championships in Hoover, Ala., over the weekend.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 17 small forward and No. 57 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. He averaged 18.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the 29-5 St. Mark’s squad.

The Arkansas coaches believe he would be a good fit for the program.

“They say my frame and the way I play fits perfectly in Musselman’s playing style,” Ingram said.

Harrison said there’s a good chance he will visit Arkansas.

“I think my dad and them are still working on a date,” he said.

Harrison is keeping his recruitment and level of interest in schools tightlipped.

“I like to sort of keep those type of things secret until I’m ready to announce my final 8-10 schools,” Ingram said.

He’s considering releasing his top schools next year.

“I don’t know yet, but probably near when next AAU season starts,” he said.