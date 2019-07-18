• Leah Rockwell, parks and recreation director in West Palm Beach, Fla., said the city is hoping a continuous loop of children's songs, including "Baby Shark" and "Raining Tacos," played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned banquet facility.

• Sam Brown, a police spokesman in Jackson, Miss., said officers confiscated several small plastic bags filled with marijuana-infused snacks and arrested five people for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute at a "dispensary party" that featured pot-laced edibles.

• Chris Kaminski, a district judge in Coffee County, Ala., said he resigned because it isn't "financially feasible" for him to fight judicial-ethics charges that accuse him of having an affair with a female attorney who was handling cases in his court.

• Fred Rivers, 47, a postal service letter carrier in Newark, N.J., was convicted of intercepting packages of marijuana and delivering them to a drug dealer in return for cash payments, and faces up to five years in prison.

• Paul Elliot, who found a bottle containing a note while fishing off Eyre Peninsula in south Australia, is trying to find the note's author, a 13-year-old English boy who dropped it in the water from a cruise ship traveling from Fremantle to Melbourne 50 years ago.

• Charabe Allison of Lorena, Texas, who volunteered with a Christmas program to benefit the children of incarcerated parents, was charged with stealing donated items and returning them for store credit or gift cards, Waco police said.

• Malcolm Johnson, a Democrat running for supervisor of Hinds County, Miss., who is quoted in an interview as saying, "a woman needs to be a woman. Supervisor is a man's job," said he meant it as criticism of a particular female community activist, even though she isn't running for the post.

• Ethen Vanderpool, 15, a home-schooled student charged as an adult in the shooting of a 16-year-old high school student, asked a judge to move him to another facility because he's being verbally bullied by other inmates at a juvenile lockup in Columbia, Tenn.

• Scott Goodling of Buena Park, Calif., returned home from work to find "blood all over the floor" after a coyote entered through a doggie door and attacked his two dogs, killing one, in what city officials called an "unprecedented" attack.

A Section on 07/18/2019