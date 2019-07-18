• Beyonce's 2018 Coachella performance, which was turned into a film and acclaimed live album called Homecoming, racked up more accolades Tuesday as the Netflix special was nominated for six Emmy Awards -- putting the musician and actress one step closer to finally winning an Emmy after four previous nods over the years. Of the six nominations for Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, the artist herself was nominated in four categories: variety special (pre-recorded), music direction, directing for a variety special and writing for a variety series. The film is also in contention for production design and costumes for variety. Beyonce is no stranger to Emmy recognition. In 2013, she was nominated for short-format live-action entertainment for her rousing halftime performance during Super Bowl XLVII. In 2015, On the Run Tour: Beyonce and Jay-Z contended for special class program. Her 2016 visual-art album, Lemonade, scored her two nominations for variety, music, or comedy special and directing for a variety special. Tuesday's Emmy nominations coincided with the revealing of the track list for Beyonce's upcoming companion album to her latest film. The Lion King: The Gift will feature Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Blue Ivy Carter. The album will be released Friday, the same day The Lion King hits theaters.

• Country singer Luke Combs was just 6 years old when his mom and grandmother sneaked him into his first concert by hiding him in the back seat of their car so he could see Vince Gill play at a minor league baseball stadium. It came full circle for the 29-year-old singer-songwriter from North Carolina when Gill went on stage Tuesday night to formally induct Combs into the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Combs, who has taken country music by storm in the past two years with hit after hit off his debut major label record, told reporters backstage before the induction that he actually didn't get to see Gill finish that performance 23 years ago. "I actually missed my favorite song that night because I started crying because there was thunder in the background, so we ended up leaving early," Combs said. "I am looking forward to saying hello to him." Combs'2017 double-platinum album, This One's For You, produced five No. 1 country hits, including the four-times platinum "Hurricane" and the three-times platinum "When It Rains It Pours." Combs sang two of his hits before Gill and several other Opry member went on stage for the induction ceremony. Gill praised Combs' top-notch vocals before joking about Combs' first introduction to his music. "I obviously didn't ruin him," Gill said.

Photo by Invision/AP/Al Wagner

Luke Combs performs at "Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry Family," at Grand Ole Opry, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

