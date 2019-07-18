Northeast Arkansas police investigating double homicide, officials say

Northeast Arkansas authorities are investigating what appears to be a double homicide that occurred at a Jonesboro apartment complex, officials said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they responded around 8:08 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Melrose Street in reference to a double homicide. The scene was within a mile of the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.

“We had an officer patrolling in the area when he was flagged down by a citizen who advised him of the two deceased victims,” spokeswoman Sally Smith said.

The Criminal Investigation Division was on scene and witnesses were being interviewed, she said.

“We don’t have a lot of details right now, but more information is to come,” Smith said.