Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Arkansas sheriff's deputy among 2 people killed in shooting, police say
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Northeast Arkansas police investigating double homicide, officials say

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 11:09 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Northeast Arkansas authorities are investigating what appears to be a double homicide that occurred at a Jonesboro apartment complex, officials said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they responded around 8:08 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Melrose Street in reference to a double homicide. The scene was within a mile of the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.

“We had an officer patrolling in the area when he was flagged down by a citizen who advised him of the two deceased victims,” spokeswoman Sally Smith said.

The Criminal Investigation Division was on scene and witnesses were being interviewed, she said.

“We don’t have a lot of details right now, but more information is to come,” Smith said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT