Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

18 Ducks Unlimited District 10 meeting. Crossroads Catfish Restaurant, Cabot. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

20 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Pine Bluff Regional Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

20 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Lake Dardanelle. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

23 Ducks Unlimited District 13 meeting. Hoot's BBQ, McGehee. Frank Appleberry (870) 818-5658 or appleb@centurytel.net

Sports on 07/18/2019