Reports detail deaths on roads

Three people were killed in traffic collisions in the past week, according to law enforcement reports, which also detailed two deaths earlier this month.

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old motorcyclist from Little Rock who died in a crash in Saline County last week.

Jimmy Ray Daniels was riding a Honda 1300 VTX up a hill on Arkansas 9 in Paron on July 11, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Arkansas State Police. Daniels' motorcycle crossed the centerline about 3 p.m. as a 2016 Dodge Ram, headed in the opposite direction, crested the hill, the report stated.

Daniels was killed when the two vehicles collided, officials from the Saline County coroner's office said.

Authorities said the driver of the truck, 69-year-old Marilyn R. Hall of Perryville, was injured in the crash.

An Oklahoma man died when his truck struck a tree Saturday in Benton County, the state police said.

Danny Warren Ritter, 67, of Sallisaw, Okla., was driving west on Arkansas 12 when his Ford F-150 drifted off the highway shortly before 6 p.m., according to a preliminary report.

The truck rolled through a fence and across a field before crashing into a tree, the report stated.

Authorities said Ritter was taken to Siloam Springs Hospital, where he died.

An Ashley County woman was killed and two other pedestrians were injured Saturday night when they were struck by a truck on a state highway in southeast Arkansas, troopers said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas]

A 2012 Dodge Ram crashed into the three while traveling west on Arkansas 8 in Bradley County, near the Ashley County line, shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report by the state police. The victims were in the westbound lane because of an ATV incident, the report states.

Jarvis Ramelle Miller, 44, and Marcus Darnell Miller, 41, were injured, authorities said. Jennifer Denise Davidson, 40, was killed. All three were from Fountain Hill, according to the report.

A Cabot man died July 10 from injuries he suffered after his motorcycle rear-ended a truck that had its tailgate lowered, authorities said.

Jeremy Kret, 31, was traveling west on the afternoon of July 7 in the 3700 block of West Republican Road in Pulaski County when he rear-ended a Ford pickup that was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway, according to a state police crash report. The truck had its tailgate lowered at the time of the crash, which the motorcycle hit, police said.

A 27-year-old man died on the evening of July 8 in a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Heber Springs, authorities said.

In a state police report, troopers said Adam Richard Etter of Heber Springs was driving west on Main Street near Fox Run Road shortly before 10 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and left the road.

Etter's vehicle, a 2012 Dodge, struck a tree and overturned, the report states. Troopers said he died at the scene.

Metro on 07/18/2019