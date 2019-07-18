Searcy welcomes talented newcomer to town

Searcy coach Mark Kelley has welcomed several move-ins over the years, but junior receiver/safety Marlon Crockett isn’t your typical move-in.

Crockett, 6-4, 190, 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash, transferred from Gregory High School in Portland, Texas, where he was named the District 15-5A DII Newcomer of the Year.

He recorded 30 receptions for 448 yards and six touchdowns, plus 85 tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and two interceptions at safety. He started working out with the Lions on July 8 and Kelley soon knew he had a difference maker.

“He’s really, really athletic and really special, but also just a really good teammate,” Kelley said. “Showing up early, being coachable in everything he’s asked. He’s a special kid.”

Florida State, West Virginia, Missouri, Duke and UT-San Antonio have shown interest in Crockett, who is also on Arkansas’ radar. He was named All-District 29-5A first team in basketball, too.

“He’s real fluid, but he’s still learning,” Kelley said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anybody that size move that way in the open field and as athletic as he is.”

Crockett will play both ways for Searcy.

“We’re going to use him at receiver and at safety and probably find ways to spell him on both sides of the ball, but we’re definitely going to use him on both sides,” Crockett said.