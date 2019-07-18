Arkansas sheriff's deputy among 2 people killed in shooting, police say

A Stone County sheriff's deputy is among two people killed in what is believed to be an officer-involved shooting, the Arkansas State Police said. A third person is wounded, authorities said.

The Stone County Office of Emergency Management wrote on Twitter Thursday at 10 a.m that anyone near 2020 Flag Road should stay away from the area because there had been a police shooting with "possibly multiple people down." Minutes later, the same account tweeted out that the scene was secure and that the shooter was down.

The Arkansas State Police confirmed at 11 a.m. that a deputy and another individual were dead and another person was injured in a shooting.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been asked to investigate the incident, which occurred in southwest Stone County near the Van Buren County line.