Teeming jail using one-for-one policy

HOT SPRINGS -- The inmate count Wednesday at the Garland County jail remained above the threshold that triggered its temporary closure last week, requiring one person to be released for every new one booked into the jail.

Sgt. John Schroeder, the training and media relations coordinator for the Garland County sheriff's office, said that as of Wednesday morning about 20 inmates eligible for early release or alternative sentencing had been discharged since the sheriff's office announced the temporary closure July 10. The online inmate roster showed as of Wednesday afternoon that the jail held about 30 prisoners who had been booked since the announcement.

Schroeder said 63 women and 276 men were being held Wednesday morning, not including more than 20 prisoners assigned to Garland County as part of the Arkansas Department of Correction's 309 work release program for state prisoners working in county jails and local law enforcement agencies.

At the lockup, the county can staff five male pods that have 297 beds and a female pod with 68 beds. The jail said last week that jail population counts reaching 95% of those totals pose an unacceptable risk to prisoners and the staff.

A memo that the sheriff's office issued last week said the one-for-one policy will remain in effect until the non-309 population falls below 58 women and 252 men. A one-for-one policy has been in effect for female inmates since February.

Information that the jail provided last week showed that seven of its eight housing units were occupied, including the F unit, which is holding more than 20 women who work in the kitchen as part of the 309 program.

Schroeder said 23 inmates were on the Department of Correction backup list Wednesday morning, but only two were eligible for transfer to state facilities. He said the 21 serving 90-day sanctions are ineligible for Department of Correction placement.

Dina Tyler, the Department of Correction's director of communications, said inmates serving 90- to 180-day sanctions as part of the Supervision Sanction Program can be held in Arkansas Community Correction facilities, which hold probationers and parolees.

"The sheriff's office might be confusing them with the 90-day revocations," she said. "Those are parolees whose community supervision has been revoked by the Parole Board. They have qualified for the 90-day program. They can go to ADC, but because of the size of the backup, they usually end up spending all 90 days in the county jail."

It is unclear if the 21 inmates are parolees whose supervision outside a correctional setting has been revoked, or probationers and parolees in the Supervision Sanction Program. Schroeder did not respond to a request for clarification by Wednesday evening.

Tyler said the Department of Correction database showed 36 men and two women on the county's backup list Wednesday afternoon, with eight awaiting transfer to Arkansas Community Correction.

