THE WEEKEND TEN: Broadway gypsies tell their stories in A Chorus Line; peaches rule at Clarksville festival

1 KICK UP YOUR HEELS

Examine the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies in A Chorus Line (music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, book by James Kirkwood and Nicolas Dante), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and July 26-27, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday-July 25 at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St. in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District. Tickets are $20-$30. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

Johnson County Peach Festival. NWA Arkansas Gazette file photo

2 IT'S JUST PEACHY

Have a sweet and juicy time at the annual Johnson County Peach Festival, today-Saturday in downtown Clarksville. This year's festival includes a peach cobbler bake-off, peach pie-eating contest, races, fishing derbies, children's activities, music and a street dance. General admission is free. Call (479) 754-9152 or visit jocopeachfest.com.

Nikola Tesla's fascination with electricity lives on. The world's largest Tesla coil, a lightning-producing machine, makes its Arkansas debut Saturday night at Shock the Rock. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.

3 ELECTRIFYING EXPERIENCE

The lightning won't be from the skies at Shock the Rock, 6 p.m. Saturday. The Museum of Discovery event takes place on the grounds of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, and features demonstrations and hands-on activities followed by the world's largest Tesla coil lighting up the night at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

Buzz Aldrin on the moon. NASA

4 FLY ME TO THE MOON

Meanwhile, at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, guests will build Lego moon rovers, engineer spaceships to survive a vacuum chamber that simulates space, look at moon rocks, create and launch stomp rockets and more as the museum marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $10, $8 for children, free for members. Call (501) 537-3078 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

5 SEE TO A SHINING SEA

Also at the Clinton Presidential Center, guests of all ages can get valuable ecological lessons in a fun, hands-on way for Super Summer Saturdays, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to a screening of Happy Feet Two, the Little Rock Zoo will provide activities to raise awareness about plastic pollution in conjunction with the exhibit "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea." Participation is free; tickets to tour the museum's exhibits are $10, $8 for adults 62 and older, college students and retired U.S. military, $6 for children 6-17, free for kids under 6 and active U.S. military. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

6 'SOUTH SIDE OF THE SKY'

British rock band Yes, on its North American "Royal Affair" concert tour, performs at 6:30 p.m. today at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Also on the bill: Asia, with the return of founding member Steve Howe; John Lodge of the Moody Blues; and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, with guest vocals by Arthur Brown. Gates open at 5. Tickets are $30-$99.50 plus fees; $22.50 per ticket in a four-ticket Lawn 4-Pack. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

7 OPERA IN THE OZARKS

The 2019 season of Opera in the Ozarks draws to a close this weekend with two final performances at Inspiration Point Fine Arts, 16311 U.S. 62, Eureka Springs: Little Women by Mark Adamo 7:30 p.m. today and La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10-$30. Call (479) 253-8595 or visit opera.org.

Early Spring by Kae Barron at Cantrell Gallery

8 ART EGGXIBIT OPENS

"Thin Line," a collection of works in oil, egg tempera, pastel and ink by Kae Barron, opens Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, with a 6-8 p.m. Friday meet-the-artist reception. The exhibit remains up through Aug. 31. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

9 COMEDY FOR BIG COWBOYS

Cowboy comedian Rodney Carrington headlines a show at 7 p.m. Friday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., Murphy Arts District, El Dorado. Doors open at 6 p.m. An opening act takes the stage at 7. The show is for "mature audiences only." Tickets are $35-$60.Call (877) 940-3334 or visit eldoMAD.com.

Guitarist Vin Downes performs July 18 at the Joint.

10 DOWNES UP NEXT

Fingerstyle guitarist Vin Downes performs at 7:30 p.m. today at the Joint Theater, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District, part of the Argenta Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $30. Visit argentaacoustic.com.

Weekend on 07/18/2019