THE WEEKEND TEN: Broadway gypsies tell their stories in A Chorus Line; peaches rule at Clarksville festival

Today at 1:49 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A Chorus Line at Argenta Community Theatre. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

1 KICK UP YOUR HEELS

Examine the inner lives and ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies in A Chorus Line (music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, book by James Kirkwood and Nicolas Dante), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and July 26-27, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday-July 25 at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St. in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District. Tickets are $20-$30. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.org.

Johnson County Peach Festival. NWA Arkansas Gazette file photo
Johnson County Peach Festival. NWA Arkansas Gazette file photo

2 IT'S JUST PEACHY

Have a sweet and juicy time at the annual Johnson County Peach Festival, today-Saturday in downtown Clarksville. This year's festival includes a peach cobbler bake-off, peach pie-eating contest, races, fishing derbies, children's activities, music and a street dance. General admission is free. Call (479) 754-9152 or visit jocopeachfest.com.

Nikola Tesla's fascination with electricity lives on. The world's largest Tesla coil, a lightning-producing machine, makes its Arkansas debut Saturday night at Shock the Rock. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.
Nikola Tesla's fascination with electricity lives on. The world's largest Tesla coil, a lightning-producing machine, makes its Arkansas debut Saturday night at Shock the Rock. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.

3 ELECTRIFYING EXPERIENCE

The lightning won't be from the skies at Shock the Rock, 6 p.m. Saturday. The Museum of Discovery event takes place on the grounds of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, and features demonstrations and hands-on activities followed by the world's largest Tesla coil lighting up the night at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

Buzz Aldrin on the moon. NASA
Buzz Aldrin on the moon. NASA

4 FLY ME TO THE MOON

Meanwhile, at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, guests will build Lego moon rovers, engineer spaceships to survive a vacuum chamber that simulates space, look at moon rocks, create and launch stomp rockets and more as the museum marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $10, $8 for children, free for members. Call (501) 537-3078 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

5 SEE TO A SHINING SEA

Also at the Clinton Presidential Center, guests of all ages can get valuable ecological lessons in a fun, hands-on way for Super Summer Saturdays, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to a screening of Happy Feet Two, the Little Rock Zoo will provide activities to raise awareness about plastic pollution in conjunction with the exhibit "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea." Participation is free; tickets to tour the museum's exhibits are $10, $8 for adults 62 and older, college students and retired U.S. military, $6 for children 6-17, free for kids under 6 and active U.S. military. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

6 'SOUTH SIDE OF THE SKY'

British rock band Yes, on its North American "Royal Affair" concert tour, performs at 6:30 p.m. today at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Also on the bill: Asia, with the return of founding member Steve Howe; John Lodge of the Moody Blues; and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, with guest vocals by Arthur Brown. Gates open at 5. Tickets are $30-$99.50 plus fees; $22.50 per ticket in a four-ticket Lawn 4-Pack. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

7 OPERA IN THE OZARKS

The 2019 season of Opera in the Ozarks draws to a close this weekend with two final performances at Inspiration Point Fine Arts, 16311 U.S. 62, Eureka Springs: Little Women by Mark Adamo 7:30 p.m. today and La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10-$30. Call (479) 253-8595 or visit opera.org.

Early Spring by Kae Barron at Cantrell Gallery
Early Spring by Kae Barron at Cantrell Gallery

8 ART EGGXIBIT OPENS

"Thin Line," a collection of works in oil, egg tempera, pastel and ink by Kae Barron, opens Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, with a 6-8 p.m. Friday meet-the-artist reception. The exhibit remains up through Aug. 31. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

9 COMEDY FOR BIG COWBOYS

Cowboy comedian Rodney Carrington headlines a show at 7 p.m. Friday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., Murphy Arts District, El Dorado. Doors open at 6 p.m. An opening act takes the stage at 7. The show is for "mature audiences only." Tickets are $35-$60.Call (877) 940-3334 or visit eldoMAD.com.

Guitarist Vin Downes performs July 18 at the Joint.
Guitarist Vin Downes performs July 18 at the Joint.

10 DOWNES UP NEXT

Fingerstyle guitarist Vin Downes performs at 7:30 p.m. today at the Joint Theater, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District, part of the Argenta Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $30. Visit argentaacoustic.com.

Weekend on 07/18/2019

Print Headline: THE WEEKEND TEN

