Too much--too little

Many gardeners were happy about the rain forecast we had over the weekend, but then it came and kept coming to many southern counties. Some counties got over 16 inches of rain in a short period from the remnants of tropical storm Barry. In my garden, I got over two inches over the weekend, and less than 1/2 an inch of rain fell Monday and Tuesday. But the cloudy skies did keep the temperatures lower, which was a nice break. Now summer is back with a vengeance and it is hot and so humid. It is pretty miserable being outside. As bad as it is, I saw some reports this past week talking about the summer of 1980.

That was the year I started work as a county agent in Pulaski County. It was one of the hottest and driest summers on record. It made my answers a little easier--water was the main advice! We don't want a repeat.

I went out to check my vegetable garden after the heavy rains and found many split tomatoes.

Even though I have been watering, it had been dry leading up to our hard showers, which is the perfect scenario for fruit cracking or splitting. It mostly affected the fruits that were nearing harvest. I haven't seen any damage to the unripe fruits yet, so I did harvest a few that were getting close.

When we have rapid changes in soil moisture levels the fruit tries to expand faster than the skin can handle, and the fruits split. The split fruit is not pretty but it is safe to eat if you harvest quickly. I took them all inside and cut off the damaged areas and used them. Some gardeners make soup or juice from damaged fruits. Don't leave them on the vines or they will deteriorate more and can lead to other disease and insect issues.



Figs can split too, but so far, so good on my plants.



I am starting to harvest as well. I think it is time to get the bird netting out to keep the birds at bay.

I can just cover the bottom portion, and let them have some at the top that I can't reach anyway. The beauty of bird netting is it can be used on multiple crops per year and is reusable from year to year. I also have an owl that my son gave me that I may bring out to scare them away from the garden.

Check your garden often to spot any potential problems. Try to do it early in the day so you can avoid this hot weather. I do feel sorry for people who work outside all day long. I am enjoying my air conditioning more and more.